Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The rush of theatrical movies to early streaming continues with a sizable slate of features now on Video on Demand at a premium price.

A couple of new arrivals stand out: the purely escapist “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (2020, R), starring Margot Robbie as the comic-book supervillain turned quasi hero, and the redemptive sports drama “The Way Back” (2020, R), with Ben Affleck as an alcoholic who returns to his old high school to coach the basketball team. And for families, Disney’s animated fantasy “Onward” (2020, PG) — featuring the voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt — is available for purchase at the same price as a premium rental, but it also arrives on Disney+ in early April.

Less pricey on VOD is the World War I odyssey “1917” (2019, R), about a mission behind enemy lines that won three Oscars (for visual effects, cinematography and sound mixing). George MacKay and Dean Charles Chapman, a talented pair of fresh-faced but relatively unknown actors, take the lead in a cast that includes Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Crime drama “Baghdad Central” (2020, TV-MA) follows an Iraqi police inspector (Waleed Zuaiter) searching for his abducted daughter in Baghdad after the invasion, warily working with British and American occupation cops (Bertie Carvel and Corey Stoll). The six-episode series comes to Hulu from British TV.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney return as an urban couple laundering money for the mob in the hills of Missouri in the third season of the Emmy-winning “Ozark” (TV-MA). Streaming on Netflix.

Amazon is making much of its Prime Video children’s programming free to all customers, no Prime account necessary. Among the available shows are PBS favorites “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” and “Arthur” for preschoolers and “Wild Kratts” and “Just Add Magic” for young kids.

Classic pick: David Bowie is “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (1976, R) in the cerebral science-fiction drama about a visitor from space who succumbs to the intoxications of American culture. On Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Premium VOD titles arriving immediately from theaters include the legal drama “Just Mercy” (2019, PG-13), starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx; the comic-book action thriller “Bloodshot” (2020, PG-13), with Vin Diesel; and British crime comedy “The Gentlemen” (2020, R), from director Guy Ritchie and starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.

Amazon Prime Video

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (formerly of “Project Runway”) team up for the new reality competition series “Making the Cut” (TV-14). New episodes each week.

Other streams

Ovid.TV celebrates its first year with a new batch of documentaries and foreign films, including Eric Rohmer’s “Marquise of O” (France, 1976, not rated, with subtitles) and “Full Moon in Paris” (France, 1984, not rated, with subtitles).

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (2019, R), Quentin Tarantino’s paean to late 1960s Los Angeles starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt (in an Oscar-winning performance) and Margot Robbie, is now on all Starz platforms.

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Storm Reid star in “A Wrinkle in Time” (2018, PG), based on the classic young-adult novel. Now streaming on Disney+.

Free streams: the polarizing horror film “Midsommar” (2019, R) is now 0n Kanopy, a free streaming service available through most library systems.

New on disc and available at Redbox

“1917,” “Clemency,” “The Grudge,” “The Song of Names.”