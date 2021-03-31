Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The two biggest movie monsters around go toe-to-claw in “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021, PG-13) after the lizard king attacks Florida and the giant ape is set free from Skull Island for the inevitable clash of the titans. Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall lead the human cast in the fourth film in the MonsterVerse from Legendary Entertainment. It begins streaming Wednesday, March 31, the same day it opens in select theaters, and is available for 31 days only on HBO Max.

Idris Elba is the “Concrete Cowboy” (2021, R) of this drama about a troubled teen (Caleb McLaughlin) spending the summer with his estranged father, who introduces him to the Black urban horseback-riding community of North Philadelphia. (Netflix)

In the limited series “The Serpent” (TV-MA), Tahar Rahim plays real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who preyed upon Western tourists on the “hippie trail” through Thailand, Nepal and India in the mid-1970s. (Netflix)

The satirical comedy “Made for Love: Season 1” (2021, TV-MA) stars Cristin Milioti as a woman fleeing her controlling tech-mogul husband (Billy Magnussen) and the tech paradise he has turned into a prison. Three episodes are available, with new episodes Thursdays. (HBO Max)

The documentary “Tina” (2021, TV-14) explores the dramatic life and career of Tina Turner, from her collaboration with her increasingly controlling and ultimately abusive husband, Ike Turner, to her reinvention as a solo star in the 1980s. (HBO Max)

“WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” (2021, TV-MA) charts the spectacular flameout of the multibillion-dollar startup under the leadership of its co-founder, Adam Neumann. (Hulu)

Classic pick: Jimmy Stewart is all awed reverence and small-town naiveté as a senator who collides with political corruption in Frank Capra’s “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939). (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Gal Gadot returns as the screen’s greatest Amazon warrior in “Wonder Woman 1984“ (2020, PG-13). The film, featuring Kristen Wiig as a supervillain named Cheetah, also is available on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Willem Dafoe earned an Oscar nomination playing Vincent Van Gogh in “At Eternity’s Gate” (2018, PG-13).

The hit musical “My Fair Lady” (1964, G), with Rex Harrison and Audrey Hepburn, won eight Academy Awards, including best picture.

Amazon Prime Video

Jessie T. Usher stars as a young basketball player struggling with sudden stardom in the sports dramedy “Survivor’s Remorse: Complete Series” (2014-2017, TV-MA), originally made for Starz.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

“A Hologram for the King” (2016, R) stars Tom Hanks as a former corporate hotshot with one last shot to redeem himself.

Hulu and Peacock

Episodes of “Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 1” (TV-14), with Christopher Meloni, stream a day after their respective network debuts.

Disney+

Long unavailable “Star Wars” spinoffs debut this month: the live-action TV movie “Ewoks: The Battle for Endor” (1985, TV-G), animated prequel “Ewoks: Complete Series” (1985-1986) and rare animated short “The Story of the Faithful Wookiee” (1978).

Peacock

Viola Davis won an Academy Award for her performance opposite Denzel Washington in “Fences“ (2016, PG-13), directed by Washington and written by August Wilson, based on his Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play.

Other streams

A team of desperate folks go in search of a fortune in a zombie no man’s land in “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula” (South Korea, 2020, not rated, with subtitles). (AMC+ and Shudder)