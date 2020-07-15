Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Peacock, the new streaming service from NBCUniversal previously available solely to Comcast customers, launches wide for everyone this week with a mix of original programs, hit movies, Hollywood classics and popular TV shows from the past 40 years, in addition to NBC late-night talk shows (made available hours earlier than cable) and news programming.

Among the original shows debuting are “Brave New World” (not rated), a dystopian science-fiction drama based on the Aldous Huxley novel and starring Alden Ehrenreich and Jessica Brown Findlay, and British mystery series “The Capture” (not rated), with Holliday Grainger and Callum Turner (all episodes available at launch), plus kids shows “Curious George” and “Where’s Waldo.”

The deep catalog includes NBC comedies (“Parks and Recreation,” “Cheers“) and dramas (“Law & Order,” “Chicago Fire” and spinoffs), Paramount’s Western series “Yellowstone” and British drama “Downton Abbey.” Classic movies include Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and the original “Frankenstein.”

Viewers can get a free version with ads and limited programming or subscribe to the expanded premium version with ads ($5/month) or without ($10/month). Visit peacocktv.com for more information.

“Cursed: Season 1” (not rated), adapted from the illustrated young-adult novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, is a new take on the legend of King Arthur from the perspective of a young woman (Katherine Langford) who will become the Lady of the Lake. (Netflix)

Advertising

“SNL” alum Sasheer Zamata stars in “The Weekend” (2019, R), a romantic comedy about a struggling comedian whose vacation is complicated by the arrival of her ex (Tone Bell) and his new girlfriend (DeWanda Wise). (Amazon Prime Video and Hulu).

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Dirt Music” (2020, not rated), a romantic drama with Kelly Macdonald and Garrett Hedlund in the landscape of Western Australia, debuts direct to VOD.

Netflix

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen star in “Pride & Prejudice” (2005, PG), a smart, witty and elegant adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel.

True stories: The limited series “The Business of Drugs” (2020, not rated) looks at the complicated economics of six illicit substances.

Amazon Prime Video

Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots are a couple literally trapped in a suburban maze of identical houses and streets in the surreal mystery “Vivarium” (2020, R).

Hulu

“The Rest of Us” (2019, not rated) stars Heather Graham and Jodi Balfour as single mothers left behind by the same man.

Advertising

HBO Max

Former child stars share their experiences in the documentary “Showbiz Kids” (2020, TV-MA).

Other streams

The drama “P-Valley: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows the lives of women working at a strip club in a small Mississippi Delta town, turning the genre around to see the work from their perspective. New episodes each Sunday. (Starz)

A wealthy couple trying to have a baby hires a surrogate with a shadowy past in the Scottish thriller “The Nest: Season 1” (not rated). Two episodes available; new episodes Mondays. (Acorn TV)

Laura Carmichael and Jessica De Gouw play pregnant women with explosive secrets in the Australian thriller “The Secrets She Keeps: Season 1” (not rated). (Sundance Now)