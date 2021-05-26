Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

In the young-adult thriller “Panic: Season 1” (2021, not rated), graduating high school seniors play a dangerous game that forces them to face their deepest fears in a series of challenges to win enough money to escape their rural Texas town. This year, the stakes become deadly. Lauren Oliver adapts her own novel and Seattle-based filmmaker Megan Griffiths is among the episode directors. (Amazon Prime)

“Friends: The Reunion” (TV-14) was originally set to be released a year ago, but events prevented a large gathering. It now streams with an impressive lineup of guest stars joining original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, together on screen for the first time since 2004. Along with creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman, guests include BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck and Reese Witherspoon. (HBO Max)

Three Netflix favorite shows return: the third and final season of “The Kominsky Method” (TV-MA), with Michael Douglas; the third season of Aziz Ansari’s “Master of None” (TV-MA), starring Lena Waithe; and the second half of the fifth season of “Lucifer” (TV-14), featuring Tom Ellis as a crime-solving Satan in Los Angeles. (Netflix)

“Plan B” (2021, not rated) joins the small but slowly increasing genre of female-based bad behavior/teen buddy comedies. Kuhoo Verma and Victoria Moroles star as best friends on the hunt for the morning-after pill in a conservative small town in South Dakota. (Hulu)

Emma Stone stars in “Cruella” (2021, PG-13), the live-action prequel about the early life of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, when she was a punk-inspired fashionista in 1970s London. It debuts May 28 on Disney+ at the premium price of $29.99, the same day it opens in theaters. (Disney+)

Classic pick: Ryan O’Neal stars in the comedy “Paper Moon” (1973, PG) with his real-life daughter, Tatum O’Neal (who won an Oscar), as a pair of con artists during the Depression. (Amazon Prime)

News: HBO Max introduces a new lower-priced subscription tier with ads for $10/month, featuring everything in the full-price option except the Warner premiere movies. The new option launches in June.

Netflix

A group of orphans enter the world’s biggest fishing tournament with a washed-up boat captain (Dennis Quaid) to save their orphanage in “Blue Miracle” (2021, TV-PG), a drama based on a true story.

Foodie fun: Food writer Stephen Satterfield hosts the culinary limited series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (TV-MA).

True-crime documentary “Nail Bomber: Manhunt” (TV-MA) explores the 1999 London bombings perpetrated by a far-right extremist.

Amazon Prime Video

“Drug War” (China, 2013, R, with subtitles) is a lean, sleek gangster drama from Hong Kong crime-thriller maestro Johnnie To.

Hulu

A young man (Dave Davis) faces a demonic creature in “The Vigil” (2019, PG-13), a supernatural horror film set in Brooklyn’s Hasidic community and steeped in ancient Jewish lore.

HBO Max

After a long hiatus, “In Treatment” (TV-MA) returns with Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”). New episodes on Sundays.

Disney+

“Launchpad” (not rated) is a collection of original live-action shorts created by young filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds. The first six are inspired by the theme “Discovery.”

Other streams

Comedians Dan Perlman and Kevin Iso play fictionalized versions of themselves in “Flatbush Misdemeanors: Season 1” (TV-MA). New episodes on Sundays. (Showtime Anytime)

A single mother and restaurant owner (Kerry Godliman) opens a detective agency in “Whitstable Pearl: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes on Mondays. (Acorn TV)

New on disc and at Redbox: Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, and “Chaos Walking,” a sci-fi adventure starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.