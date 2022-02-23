Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The action comedy “Free Guy” (2021, PG-13) stars Ryan Reynolds as a wildly optimistic, utterly cheerful fellow who discovers he’s a background character in a violent video game, thanks to the intervention of a rebellious player (Jodie Comer) who prods him to self-awareness. (Disney+ and HBO Max)

Wes Anderson pays tribute to a vanishing breed of magazine journalism in “The French Dispatch“ (2021, R), a playfully comic anthology of stories from a fictional French city in the late 1960s. It’s an overstuffed bonbon with a magnificent cast that includes Jeffrey Wright, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray. (HBO Max)

Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and Fan Bingbing play top spies from rival national agencies who team up in “The 355” (2022, PG-13), directed by Simon Kinberg. (Peacock; also on VOD, DVD and at Redbox)

The end-of-the-world comedy “How It Ends” (2021, R) counts down the last days through the feel-good odyssey of a young woman (Zoe Lister-Jones, who is also co-director and co-writer) making amends. It was shot during the early days of the pandemic and uses the empty streets of Los Angeles to good effect. (Hulu and Paramount+)

In “Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1” (TV-MA), a sequel to the hit cable adventure set 100 years later, the legendary Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson) leave Greenland to take vengeance on Viking invaders in Europe. (Netflix)

The supernatural thriller “From: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Harold Perrineau as a sheriff protecting the citizens of a mysterious small town, which won’t let anyone leave, from vicious creatures that attack at night. Three episodes available; new episodes on Sundays. (Epix)

NBC revives “Law & Order” (TV-14), one of TV’s landmark crime dramas, with returning stars Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson. New episodes stream on Fridays. (Hulu and Peacock)

The heist thriller “The Endgame: Season 1” (TV-14), with Morena Baccarin as a criminal mastermind and Ryan Michelle Bathé as an FBI agent, begins with new episodes streaming Tuesdays. (Hulu and Peacock)

News: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be paying more for their service starting in March. Monthly plans at Netflix increase $1 to $2, depending on the plan. Prime membership increases $2 on the monthly plan and $20 on the annual plan.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and Al Pacino star in “House of Gucci” (2021, R), a story of scheming and betrayal in the famous fashion family. Ridley Scott directs this mix of crime thriller and high-society melodrama, which is up for an Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Joaquin Phoenix is a radio journalist who temporarily takes in his rambunctious nephew in “C’mon C’mon” (2021, R).

Netflix

Tyler Perry returns as Madea in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming” (2022, TV-MA), a new comedy directed and written by Perry.

Interactive programming: The animated quiz show “Cat Burglar: Season 1” (TV-14) arrives from the creators of “Black Mirror.”

HBO Max

The documentary “Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches” (2022, TV-MA) brings to life excerpts from the speeches of the anti-slavery activist.

Free streams

“Reno 911! Defunded: Season 1” (2022, TV-14) reunites the original cast members of the Comedy Central sitcom for a new season. (The Roku Channel)