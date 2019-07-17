Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

HBO celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with the Oscar-nominated “First Man“ (2018, PG-13), starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, and the Emmy-winning limited series “From the Earth to the Moon” (1998, TV-PG), from producer Tom Hanks. On all HBO platforms.

The superhero movie “Shazam!“ (2019, PG-13) delivers a blast of adolescent energy with its story about a troubled foster kid zapped by a magical thunderbolt and transformed into a muscle-bound man with godlike powers (Zachary Levy), which he wields with childish glee. On Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour hosts “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” (2019, not rated), a half-hour mockumentary about a lost TV movie made by his father (also played by Harbour). Streaming on Netflix

In his follow-up to “Spamelot,” Eric Idle transforms “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” into “Not the Messiah: He’s A Very Naughty Boy” (2010, PG), a comic oratorio performed with fellow Pythons and friends. Streaming on Amazon Prime

“The Princess and the Frog” (2009, G) updates the classic fairy tale to New Orleans in the ’20s and offers Disney’s first African-American princess. Streaming on Netflix.

Free pick: Jafar Panahi’s “3 Faces” (Iran, 2019, not rated, with subtitles) takes on issues of women’s rights and cultural constraints in Iran with gentle humor. Streaming on Kanopy, available through most public library systems.

Netflix

A woman wakes up with amnesia after a brutal assault in “Secret Obsession” (2019, not rated), a Netflix Original romantic thriller with Brenda Song and Dennis Haysbert.

Jerry Seinfeld’s talk show is back with new guests in “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed.”

Amazon Prime Video

John Cusack and Emile Hirsch star in the old-fashioned Western “Never Grow Old” (2019, R).

Streaming TV: The first season of the Starz drama “Sweetbitter” streams until July 28.

Hulu

Urban street crime meets chess tactics in the Sundance award-winning drama “Fresh” (1994, R), with Samuel L. Jackson.

HBO Now

The two-part documentary “Behind Closed Doors” (2019, TV-MA) examines a double murder in India that sparked a media frenzy.

Other streams

The epic, Oscar-winning “War and Peace” (Soviet Union, 1966, with subtitles) streams on The Criterion Channel.

London’s West End revival of Tony Award-winning musical stage “Kinky Boots” (2019, not rated), screened in theaters as a Fathom Event, streams exclusively on BroadwayHD.

New on disc and available at Redbox this week

“Shazam!,” “Breakthrough,” “Family.”