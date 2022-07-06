Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Michelle Yeoh gives a magnificent performance as an overwhelmed wife, mother and businesswoman who reaches out to versions of herself from alternate realities in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” (2022, R). It’s an epic tale of regret, reconciliation and acceptance played out in a wildly inventive mix of comedy, drama and fantasy, a multiverse movie with emotion and imagination in place of superheroes. On VOD, also on DVD and at Redbox. (Read the review here.)

A convicted drug dealer (Taron Egerton) is pressured into going into a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane and getting a confession from a suspected serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser) in crime drama “Black Bird” (TV-MA). Dennis Lehane developed the miniseries, based on a true crime memoir. Two episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

A murder on Earth reaches to a utopian community on the moon in “Moonhaven: Season 1” (not rated), a science fiction thriller set 100 years in the future. Dominic Monaghan plays an Earth cop who joins a lunar cargo pilot (Emma McDonald) investigating a conspiracy in the protective community. Two episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (AMC+)

A young girl stows away on a ship on mission to hunt a legendary sea monster in “The Sea Beast” (2022, PG), an animated adventure from the director of “Big Hero 6” and “Moana” that channels “Moby-Dick” for a family friendly tale of obsession and misunderstanding. (Netflix)

Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the ruthlessly ambitious young woman who married into the famous Gucci fashion house, in “House of Gucci” (2021, R), based on the scandalous true story of scheming, betrayal and murder. Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jermy Irons and Al Pacino co-star in the mix of crime thriller and overheated high society melodrama. (Prime Video) (Read the review here.)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Alexander Skarsgård is “The Northman” (2022, R) in the Viking revenge thriller. Also on DVD and streaming on Peacock. (Read the review here.)

Netflix

The young adult romantic drama “Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between” (2022, TV-14) stars Talia Ryder and Jordan Fisher as a high school couple who make a pact to break up before college.

Interactive: “Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls” (India, TV-MA, with subtitles) sends the American adventurer with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh to the Serbian wilderness. Viewers choose their path.

Hulu

The romantic comedy “Maggie: Season 1” (TV-14) stars Rebecca Rittenhouse as an unlucky-in-love psychic whose dates are complicated when she sees glimpses of her own destiny.

HBO Max

“Sidewalk Stories” (1989, R) is a touching contemporary silent movie from filmmaker Charles Lane set and shot on the streets of New York City.

Disney+

The limited series “America the Beautiful” (TV-PG) is a natural history documentary on the wildlife of the United States.

Amazon Prime Video

Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and Fan Bingbing play top agents from rival national agencies who team up in “The 355” (2022, PG-13).

Peacock

The British crime drama “Trigger Point: Season 1” (not rated) follows a bomb disposal officer (Vicky McClure) working for the Metropolitan Police.