Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018, PG) presents a new webslinger in Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and a whole team of Spider-People from alternate dimensions helping him master his new powers. Now streaming on Netflix.

Mary Kay Place stars in “Diane” (2018, not rated), a low-key, intimate drama of loneliness, community and late-life regrets. Jake Lacy and Estelle Parsons co-star. Streaming on Hulu.

Tim Burton directs “Dumbo” (2019, PG), the live-action remake of the animated Disney classic about a misfit baby elephant that can fly. Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Eva Green star. On Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.

The limited series “Years and Years,” starring Emma Thompson, follows a family from present day Manchester through overwhelming change in the coming years. New episodes air every Monday night on all HBO platforms.

Russell Crowe plays Roger Ailes in “The Loudest Voice,” a Showtime Original limited series about the rise and fall of the Fox News creator. New episodes each Sunday night.

Fans of “Killing Eve” and “Grey’s Anatomy” can see Sandra Oh’s first starring role in the indie romantic comedy “Double Happiness” (1995, PG-13), now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Robert Pattinson stars as a convict on a deep-space voyage in “High Life” (2019, R), a dreamy science-fiction film from French filmmaker Claire Denis.

Netflix

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson directs “Anima” (2019, not rated), a short musical film featuring Thom Yorke of Radiohead.

Prime Video and Hulu

Rose Byrne, Chris O’Dowd and Ethan Hawke star in “Juliet, Naked” (2018, R), a romantic comedy based on the novel by Nick Hornby.

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon play best friends caught up in international intrigue in “The Spy Who Dumped Me” (2018, R).

Other streams

Paranormal thriller “The Rook” — with Emma Greenwell, Adrian Lester and Joely Richardson — begins on all Starz platforms. New episodes each Sunday.

The Sundance Now thriller “Riviera” returns with new episodes each Thursday, and the CBS All Access drama “Strange Angel” offers new episodes each Wednesday.

Free streams: Kanopy adds Jonah Hill’s autobiographical comedy-drama “Mid90s” (2018, R) and François Ozon’s romantic drama “Double Lover” (France, 2018, R, with subtitles). Hoopla offers the award-winning “Shoplifters” (Japan, 2018, R, with subtitles) and the Ken Burns documentary “The Central Park Five” (2013, R). Both services are available through most public library systems.

New on disc this week

“Dumbo,” “The Aftermath,” “Maze,” “The Hummingbird Project,” “Transit.”

Now available at Redbox

“Dumbo,” “The Aftermath,” “The Poison Rose,” “T-34.”