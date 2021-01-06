Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

A hardworking mother (Clare Dunne) with two young daughters flees her abusive husband and builds a home — literally, on land given to her by her sympathetic employer (Harriet Walter) — in the inspirational drama “Herself” (2020, R) from Ireland. (Amazon Prime)

Vanessa Kirby plays a woman dealing with grief and loss after the death of a child in “Pieces of a Woman” (2021, R), an emotionally raw drama co-starring Shia LaBeouf as her resentful working-class husband and Ellen Burstyn as her criticizing mother. (Netflix)

Nicolas Cage hosts the nonfiction limited series “History of Swear Words” (TV-MA), which explores the origins, pop culture usage, science and cultural impact of curse words with the help of linguists, writers and comedians. (Netflix)

A disgraced exorcist exiled to a remote town in Spain teams up with the mayor and a veterinarian when hell is unleashed in the supernatural horror series “30 Coins: Season 1” (Spain, TV-14, with subtitles). The hit Spanish series makes its U.S. debut, with new episodes each Monday. (All HBO platforms)

As network TV shows return, Hulu streams new episodes of shows from ABC, NBC and Fox, including the sitcom “Mr. Mayor,” with Ted Danson, and game shows “Name That Tune” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.” Also streaming are new seasons of “The Rookie” (TV-14) and “The Bachelor” (TV-14). Episodes are available the day after their respective network debuts. (Hulu)

Advertising

Netflix

Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara take the lead roles in the American version of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (2011, R).

True stories: Martin Scorsese discusses New York with writer Fran Lebowitz in “Pretend It’s a City” (2021, not rated).

Amazon Prime Video

Tom Hanks plays a wily congressman in “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007, R) and a professional killer who goes on the run to protect his young son in “Road to Perdition” (2002, R).

Cate Blanchett stars as the first Queen Elizabeth in the historical dramas “Elizabeth” (1998, R), with Geoffrey Rush, and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age” (2007, PG-13), with Clive Owen.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

“Gretel & Hansel” (2020, PG-13), with Sophia Lillis and Alice Krige, is a revisionist horror fairy tale from director Oz Perkins.

HBO Max

A drama set in the music world, “The High Note” (2020, PG-13) stars Tracee Ellis Ross as a superstar diva and Dakota Johnson as the personal assistant who encourages her to follow her instincts.

Advertising

Disney+

Hugh Jackman is “The Wolverine” (2013, PG-13) in the second solo film featuring the breakout star of the “X-Men” movies.

Other streams

Peacock is now the exclusive streaming home for past seasons of Dick Wolf’s interconnected dramas “Chicago Fire” (TV-14), “Chicago P.D.” (TV-14) and “Chicago Med” (TV-14).

Michael Chiklis is an American border patrol agent forced to work with the Mexican cartels he once fought in the crime thriller “Coyote: Season 1” (TV-MA). (CBS All Access)

With the addition of the eighth and final season of the acclaimed French crime drama, “Spiral: Complete Series” (France, 2005-2020, TV-MA, with subtitles) is now streaming on MHz (Season 8 episodes arrive each Tuesday).