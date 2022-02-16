Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Director Rory Kennedy’s documentary “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing” (PG-13) dissects the decisions that led to the catastrophic crashes of two new Boeing 737 MAXs within months of each other — on Lion Air flight JT610 in October 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 in March 2019, killing 346 people. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and arrives on Netflix.

The science-fiction psychodrama “Severance: Season 1” (TV-MA) stars Adam Scott as a young widower who undergoes an experimental procedure that disconnects his painful personal memories while at work, but beneath the happy exterior of his new situation is an ominous mystery. Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken co-star; Ben Stiller produces and directs the first few episodes. Two episodes available; new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV)

After a two-year wait, the fourth season of the Emmy-winning comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (TV-MA) arrives with rising star Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) entering the 1960s and pushing the envelope of stand-up comedy. Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop are among the new cast members. Two episodes available; new episodes on Fridays. (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bel-Air: Season 1” (TV-MA) reimagines the hit Will Smith sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as a serious drama about a teenager (Jabari Banks) from the mean streets of Philadelphia sent to live with relatives in L.A. Four episodes available; new episodes on Fridays. (Peacock)

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017, R), a monster movie turned romantic fantasy about a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) and an amphibious creature held captive in a government lab, won four Oscars including best picture. (Hulu)

“The King’s Man” (2021, R), a prequel and the third installment in the “Kingsman” series, stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Djimon Hounsou as British agents trying to stop a world war in the early 20th century plotted by a gang of villains and despots including Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans). (Hulu)

“Titane” (France, 2021, R, with subtitles), Julia Ducournau’s surreal thriller about a punk model (Agathe Rousselle) turned serial killer who is impregnated by a luxury automobile, is a cult movie in the making and a strangely touching tale about family. (Hulu)

“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (TV-MA) is a three-part documentary on hip-hop icon Kanye West that premiered at Sundance. New episodes on Wednesdays. (Netflix)

Classic pick: Peter Ustinov plays Hercule Poirot in “Death on the Nile” (1978, PG), the first big-screen adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery, with a cast of suspects that includes Bette Davis, Angela Lansbury, Mia Farrow and Maggie Smith. Kenneth Branagh’s remake is currently in theaters. (Criterion Channel)

Netflix

The new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2022, R), co-written and produced by Fede Alvarez, plays out as a sequel to the 1974 classic.

Indonesian action star Iko Uwais headlines the martial-arts film “Fistful of Vengeance” (2022, TV-MA).

Disney+

“The Wonder Years: Season 1” (TV-PG), the revival of the family sitcom reimagined with an African American family in late 1960s Alabama, comes to Disney+, along with “Black-ish: Seasons 1-3” (TV-14) and “Grown-ish: Seasons 1-4” (TV-14).

Apple TV+

“The Sky is Everywhere” (2022, PG-13), based on the young adult novel by Jandy Nelson, stars Grace Kaufman as a teenage prodigy mourning the death of her sister.