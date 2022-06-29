Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Benedict Cumberbatch is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (2022, PG-13), jumping through alternate realities to protect a gifted teenager (Xochitl Gomez) from a ruthlessly driven Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). Director Sam Raimi fills this odyssey with wild imagery along with his brand of offbeat humor. (Disney+) (Read the review here.)

In “Downton Abbey: A New Era” (2022, PG), the second feature film spinoff of the hit TV series, the Grantham clan travels to the South of France to visit the villa that the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) has unexpectedly inherited. Pretty much the entire cast of the show returns for the adventure. (Peacock) (Read the review here.)

The animated comedy “The Bad Guys” (2022, PG) follows a team of notorious criminal animals (voiced by Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson and Anthony Ramos) as they try their hand at being good, with wildly chaotic results. (Peacock) (Read the review here.)

“Last Night in Soho” (2021, R) transports a naive small-town girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in modern London back to swinging ’60s Soho and the life of a glamorous aspiring singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). Edgar Wright’s colorful odyssey is part time travel adventure and part ghost story thriller. (HBO Max) (Read the review here.)

Joey King is “The Princess” (2022, R) in this action thriller about a medieval princess who turns warrior to save herself and her family from a sociopathic king (Dominic Cooper). This bloody action film is no Disney Princess fantasy. (Hulu)

Chris Pratt plays a Navy SEAL officer whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission in the limited series “The Terminal List” (TV-MA). When he returns stateside, he starts uncovering evidence of a conspiracy and makes it his mission to solve the mystery after he survives an assassination attempt. (Prime Video)

Three highly anticipated streaming shows return this week. “Only Murders in the Building: Season 2” (TV-MA) finds the three amateur detective podcasters (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) the prime suspects in a new murder. New episodes on Tuesdays. (Hulu)

Also new is the fourth season of “Westworld” (TV-MA, HBO Max, new episodes on Sundays) and the final episodes of “Stranger Things: Season 4” (TV-14, Netflix).

Classic pick: The all-star MGM adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield” (1935) is handsome, entertaining and a prime example of Hollywood filmmaking of the ’30s at its best. (HBO Max)

Netflix

A young singer (Grace Marie Bradley) on the brink of stardom is torn between her domineering family and her queer identity in “BEAUTY” (2022, R), a drama set in the 1980s.

Hulu

The documentary “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink” (2022, TV-MA) take viewers into the studio between snapshots of the successful rap rocker’s life.

Rami Malek won an Academy Award playing Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018, PG-13). (Read the review here.)

HBO Max

The documentary “Julia” (2021, PG-13) profiles legendary cookbook author and TV host Julia Child. (Read the review here.)

Disney+

“Baymax!: Season 1” (TV-G) gives the inflatable health care companion robot his own animated series.

Amazon Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in the romantic comedy “Marry Me” (2022, PG-13), also streaming on Peacock.