Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Disney+, the most ambitious streaming service to launch in years, arrives this week with “The Mandalorian” (TV-PG), a big-budget, live-action adventure set on the frontier of the “Star Wars” universe. Other originals include “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (TV-PG) and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (new episodes arrive each Friday), plus a new remake of “Lady and the Tramp” (2019, PG).

The catalog also offers every “Star Wars” movie; Pixar classics like “The Incredibles” (2004, PG) and the “Toy Story” (1995, G) movies; a big chunk of the Marvel Universe; vintage Disney animated classics such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1938, G) and “Bambi” (1942, G); and the entire run of “The Simpsons.” More than 400 movies and 7,500 TV episodes in all, and none of it R-rated. It begins at $6.99 a month and offers a seven-day free trial, at DisneyPlus.com.

The indie success story of the year, “The Farewell“ (2019, PG), follows a Chinese American woman (Awkwafina) who can’t understand why her family won’t tell her grandmother she has cancer. Filmmaker Lulu Wang uses humor and culture clash to explore death, grieving and family relations. Cable on Demand and VOD; also on DVD and at Redbox.

A slacker postman is assigned to a remote northern office and meets a mysterious woodsman in “Klaus” (2019, PG), a Netflix Original animated holiday comedy from Sergio Pablos, co-creator of “Despicable Me.” Streaming on Netflix.

Kat Dennings stars in the new Hulu Original comedy series “Dollface.” The fourth and final season of the alternate-history drama “The Man in the High Castle” is now on Amazon Prime Video. But perhaps the most anticipated streaming TV release this month is the third season of “The Crown,” which drops on Sunday, Nov. 17, on Netflix.

Classic pick: All 20 official James Bond films before the Daniel Craig era — from “Dr. No” (1962), starring Sean Connery, to “Die Another Day” (2002, PG-13), with Pierce Brosnan — are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Call it a 007 streaming festival.

Netflix

Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough star in the psychological thriller “Earthquake Bird” (2019, not rated), about Americans in 1989 Tokyo.

Prime Video and Hulu

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne get an “Instant Family” (2018, PG-13). Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone return in “Creed II” (2018, PG-13).

New on disc and at Redbox

“The Farewell,” “Good Boys,” “Brian Banks,” “The Angry Birds Movies 2,” “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”