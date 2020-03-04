Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

FX on Hulu is now the streaming home for dozens of FX Original shows going back decades, as well as new FX shows (available to stream a day after cable debut) and streaming originals. Alex Garland’s science-fiction series “Devs” (2020, not rated), starring Sonoya Mizuno and Nick Offerman, debuts exclusively on FX on Hulu (two episodes are streaming, new episodes each Thursday). Plus: the debut episodes of FX comedies “Breeders” (2020, not rated), starring Martin Freeman and Jayda Eyles as new parents, and “Dave” (2020, not rated), with Lil Dicky as an aspiring rapper.

Also on Hulu is the new documentary series “Hillary” (2020, not rated), an in-depth portrait of Hillary Clinton by filmmaker Nanette Burstein (Oscar-nominated “On the Ropes). Along with new interviews with the Clintons and others, the filmmaker had access to hundreds of hours of behind-the-scenes video footage from her 2016 presidential campaign. All four episodes are now streaming.

The new crime drama “ZeroZeroZero” (2020, TV-MA) takes on the global drug trade as it tracks a shipment of cocaine and the players involved. In English, Spanish and Italian with subtitles; eight episodes streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

“Babylon Berlin” (Germany, 2020, TV-MA, with subtitles), the lavish, award-winning crime drama set in 1929 Berlin, returns to Netflix for a third season, which begins with a murder in a movie studio; 12 episodes.

Steven Spielberg revives his 1980s anthology series with a whole new slate of “Amazing Stories” streaming on Apple TV+. The first five episodes are now available; new episodes roll out over the next five weeks.

Classic pick: Richard Burton plays a disillusioned British agent tangled in Cold War espionage in “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” (1965), a superb adaptation of the John le Carré novel. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and free on Kanopy.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The crime thriller “Queen & Slim“ (2019, R) follows two young people (Jodie Turner- Smith and Daniel Kaluuya) as they flee for their lives after a police encounter. “Dark Waters” (2019, PG-13), based on a true story, is a whistleblower drama starring Mark Ruffalo.

Available same day as select theaters nationwide is “The Jesus Rolls” (2020, not rated), with John Turturro reprising his role from “The Big Lebowski.”

Netflix

Mark Wahlberg stars in the Netflix Original action comedy “Spenser Confidential” (2020, R).

Mixed-martial-arts fighter Gina Carano turns big-screen action star in Steven Soderbergh’s “Haywire” (2011, R).

Amazon Prime Video

Benedict Cumberbatch produces and stars in the five-part miniseries “Patrick Melrose” (2018, TV-MA), based on the novels by Edward St Aubyn.

Other streams

Chadwick Boseman stars in “Black Panther” (2018, PG-13), the first superhero movie nominated for an Academy Award for best picture. Now streaming on Disney+.

New on disc and available at Redbox

“Queen & Slim,” “Dark Waters.”