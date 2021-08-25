Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Emma Stone stars in “Cruella” (2021, PG-13), the live-action prequel about the early life of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, when she was a punk-inspired fashionista in 1970s London. It co-stars Emma Thompson as the reigning haute couture designer and features a wild sense of costume design. (Disney+)

In “Love and Monsters” (2020, PG-13), an ordinary guy (Dylan O’Brien) leaves his underground bunker and braves the monster-infested world to reunite with the woman he loves (Jessica Henwick). This comic take on the monsterpocalypse thriller includes Michael Rooker and a small army of delightful, wildly creative giant insect monsters. (Hulu)

Spike Lee commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Twin Towers attack in “NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½” (TV-MA), his four-part documentary essay surveying life in New York and its boroughs from 9/11 through Black Lives Matter to COVID-19, and how the citizens pull together to face each crisis. (HBO Max)

Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji star as a straight-laced couple whose thrill-seeking “Vacation Friends” (2021, R) — played by John Cena and Meredith Hagner — crash their wedding in this raunchy comedy. (Hulu)

An isolated child goes on an odyssey to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) in “The Water Man” (2021, PG), an adventure drama rooted in fairy tales directed by and starring David Oyelowo. (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Elijah Wood plays the FBI analyst who interviewed Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby) after his conviction in “No Man of God” (2021, not rated).

Netflix

In “He’s All That” (TV-MA), a social influencer (Addison Rae) makes a bet to turn a high school loser (Tanner Buchanan) into the prom king.

Kid stuff: The animated “I Heart Arlo: Season 1” (TV-Y7) celebrates an eclectic group of friends.

Amazon Prime Video

The spy thriller “The Courier” (2021, PG-13) is based on the true story of a British businessman (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) tangled up in the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Hulu

Miranda Otto headlines “The Unusual Suspects” (not rated), a limited series drama from Australia about five women who join forces to plan and execute a heist. (Hulu)

“Disobedience” (2017, R) stars Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams as women in love in London’s Orthodox Jewish community.

Streaming TV: “American Horror Story: Double Feature” (TV-MA) marks the 10th season of the anthology horror series. Episodes stream a day after their TV debut.

HBO Max

It’s Dwayne Johnson versus an earthquake that rocks California in the disaster movie spectacle “San Andreas” (2015, PG-13).

Other streams

The documentary “Lily Topples the World” (2021, not rated) profiles 20-year-old sensation Lily Hevesh, the world’s most acclaimed domino toppler. (Discovery+)

The gentle romantic comedy “Dan in Real Life” (2007, PG-13) stars Steve Carell and Juliette Binoche. (Disney+)

The documentary “The Monster in The Shadows” (2020, not rated) takes viewers through the misunderstood chronic illness of Lyme disease. (Peacock)

The documentary “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché” (2019, not rated) reclaims the place of the pioneering filmmaker who was practically written out of film history. (Sundance Now)

New on disc and at Redbox: “Peter Rabbit 2,” “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “Habit.”