Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The new Netflix Original crime drama “Criminal” (with subtitles) is a police procedural that spans multiple stories across four countries (France, Spain, Germany and the U.K.) yet takes place almost entirely inside the interrogation room. David Tennant and Hayley Atwell play two of the suspects grilled; 12 episodes streaming on Netflix.

Peter Jackson brings history to life in “They Shall Not Grow Old” (2018, R), a documentary on the experience of British soldiers during World War I created entirely from archival footage and interviews. Available on all HBO platforms.

“Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” (2019, not rated) is a three-part documentary from Davis Guggenheim (director of Oscar-winning “An Inconvenient Truth”) that focuses on the passions and philanthropy of the Microsoft billionaire. Streaming on Netflix.

“Surviving R. Kelly” (2019, TV-MA) gives voice to the women making allegations of abuse by the R&B superstar. The six-episode documentary debuted on Lifetime and is now streaming on Netflix.

The new streaming service BET+ launches with hundreds of hours of movies and TV shows (including the hit sitcom “Martin“) and two exclusive original comedies: “First Wives Club,” with Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe and Michelle Buteau, and “Bigger,” with Tanisha Long. Three episodes are available with new episodes arriving on a weekly basis; $9.99 per month.

Cult pick: “Shadow of the Vampire” (2000, R) re-imagines the making of the landmark horror classic “Nosferatu” with a real vampire (played by Willem Dafoe, in an Oscar-nominated performance) in the leading role. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The latest “X-Men” superhero film “Dark Phoenix” (2019, PG-13) stars Sophie Turner, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain.

Netflix

Zach Galifianakis is back as the most wince-inducing talk-show host ever in “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” (2019, not rated).

Streaming TV: “Disenchantment: Part 2” (TV-14) continues Matt Groening’s animated fantasy comedy.

Kid stuff: School kids take on zombies and monsters in the animated adventure “The Last Kids on Earth: Book 1.”

Amazon Prime Video

“Savage X Fenty Show” (2019) takes audiences behind the scenes of the star-studded 2019 fashion and music event.

Hulu

A ship transporting people from the dying Earth to a Mars colony goes off course in “Aniara” (Sweden, 2019, R, with subtitles).

HBO Now

“Welcome to Marwen” (2018, PG-13) uses animation and fantasy to dramatize the real-life story of artist Mark Hogancamp (played by Steve Carell).

New on disc this week

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “Wild Rose.”

Now available at Redbox

“X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “Above the Shadows,” “Awake,” “The Operative.”