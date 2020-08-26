Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The documentary “Class Action Park” (2020, TV-MA) looks back at New Jersey’s Action Park, which earned its reputation as one of the most dangerous amusement parks in the world through the 1980s for its hazardous rides, long history of injured patrons and a series of deaths. (HBO Max)

In the horror comedy “Get Duked!” (2019, R), three dim juvenile delinquents and a straight-laced home-schooled kid are dropped in the Scottish Highlands for a survival exercise and end up hunted by a mad aristocrat (Eddie Izzard). (Amazon Prime Video)

A teenager (Dominique Fishback) released from juvenile detention pulls her little sister from foster care for a journey that may have no return in the indie drama “Night Comes On” (2018, not rated), which won an award at Sundance. (Netflix)

“Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe” (2020, TV-G), a feature-length revival of the beloved animated Disney Channel series, sends the brilliant stepbrothers into space to save their sister. (Disney+)

The miniseries “Love in the Time of Corona” (TV-14), set and shot in the first month of the pandemic, dramatizes four households adjusting to life under quarantine. (Hulu)

“Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2” (2018-2019, TV-14) picks up 30 years after “The Karate Kid” with Johnny (William Zabka), the bullying villain of the original film, on a redemptive journey. (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang star in “The Burnt Orange Heresy” (2019, R), a sun-dappled thriller set in the world of high art. Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland co-star.

“The King of Staten Island” (2020, R), starring Pete Davidson as a charming but self-pitying screw-up, leaves Premium VOD for more traditional video rental fees.

Netflix

Auli’i Cravalho plays a high school student with musical aspirations in the drama “All Together Now” (2020, PG-13), shot in and around Portland. (Netflix)

“Rising Phoenix” (2020, not rated) looks at the history and legacy of the Paralympic Games.

Kid stuff: “Emily’s Wonder Lab: Season 1” (TV-G) presents experiments you can re-create at home.

Amazon Prime Video

Aisha Tyler hosts “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys” (not rated), which looks back at the first season of the hit superhero satire “The Boys.”

Brian De Palma directs “Femme Fatale” (2002, R), a glamorous thriller with Rebecca Romijn and Antonio Banderas that favors high style over logic.

Hulu

The Hulu Original film “The Binge” (2020, not rated) is a comic twist on “The Purge” in which drugs and alcoholic are illegal except for one day a year. Vince Vaughn stars.

Streaming TV: Catch up on the high-energy action thriller “Blindspot: Season 5” (TV-14) and the sitcom “Mom: Season 7” (TV-14), with Emmy-winning Allison Janney.

And with the recent arrest of Steve Bannon, you can revisit his political legacy in the documentary “The Brink” (2019, not rated).

HBO Max

Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya are “Queen & Slim” (2019, R), who go on the run after killing a racist cop in self-defense and become folk heroes on the road. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

Rob Lowe plays an American cop who moves to England with his daughter to take charge of a rural police force in “Wild Bill: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes arrive each Tuesday. (Britbox)

A mother and daughter juggle personal and professional lives while running the family law practice in “Family Business: Series 1” (France, 2017, with subtitles). (Acorn TV)