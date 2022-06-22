Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

A young woman (Erin Doherty) obsessed with the seemingly perfect life of a childhood friend turns from online stalking to social infiltration after her friend’s suicide in “Chloe” (2022, TV-MA). The British psychological thriller follows the emboldened woman down the rabbit hole of false identities and confidence games. All six episodes streaming. (Amazon Prime Video)

In “The Bear: Season 1” (not rated), a successful chef (Jeremy Allen White) returns home after a death in his family to run a Chicago sandwich shop. The dark comedy drops the drama of a restaurant reality show in the dysfunctional kitchen of a struggling family business. All episodes streaming. (Hulu)

Rowan Atkinson returns to the physical comedy of “Mr. Bean” in “Man Vs Bee: Season 1” (TV-PG), playing a sweetly incompetent housesitter in a high-tech mansion bedeviled by … well, it’s all in the title. (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph stars in the comedy “Loot: Season 1” (TV-MA) as a high-living society woman whose dream life is upended by a cheating husband and public divorce. She decides to find herself — and put her fortune to good use — by throwing herself into charity work. Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

The animated musical sequel “Sing 2” (2021, PG) reunites the tuneful critters to take their show on the road. Bono joins the voice cast as a reclusive rock star. (Netflix)

Advertising

“Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” (2022, PG-13) brings the idiot best friends back to the screen for the first time in over a decade with an animated feature that promises to be “the dumbest science fiction film ever made.” (Paramount+)

Kevin Hart is a hapless salesman who is mistaken for a notorious assassin known only as “The Man from Toronto” (2022, PG-13) and is enlisted by the CIA to impersonate the killer (played by Woody Harrelson). (Netflix)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage in the self-aware action comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (2022, R) and Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, and Awkwafina voice “The Bad Guys” (2022, PG) in the animated comedy. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

The third season of the offbeat superhero series “The Umbrella Academy” (TV-MA) pits the dysfunctional family of adoptive siblings against an alternate timeline team called The Sparrow Academy. (Netflix)

True stories: “Civil” (2022, PG-13) puts a spotlight on maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who helped the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor seek justice.

HBO Max

A Dominican family starts a new life in 1980s Miami in the semi-autobiographical family comedy “Gordita Chronicles: Season 1” (PG).

The six-part docuseries “Mind Over Murder” (TV-14) delves into the death of a 68-year-old grandmother in 1985 and the exoneration of the six people convicted of her murder decades later. New episodes on Mondays.

Amazon Prime Video

Rodrigo Santoro stars as Magellan in “Boundless: Season 1” (Spain, TV-MA, with subtitles), a drama about the first voyage to successfully sail around the world.