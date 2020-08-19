Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Lili Reinhart developed and stars in the romantic drama “Chemical Hearts” (2020, R) as an enigmatic transfer student who finds a home at her new high school newspaper, where her co-editor (Austin Abrams) becomes drawn to her. (Amazon Prime Video)

“Lovecraft Country” (TV-MA) takes on both the cosmic horror and blatant racism in H.P. Lovecraft’s stories with the tale of an African American man (Jonathan Majors) searching for his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams) in 1950s America. He and his traveling companions (Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett) face both fantastical creatures and very human bigotry. Creator Misha Green, who also made the provocative but short-lived “Underground,” adapts the novel by Matt Ruff. J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele are among the producers. New episodes arrive Sunday nights. (All HBO platforms)

The documentary limited series “High Score” (2020, not rated) looks back at the golden age of video games. It spotlights some of the iconic games and forgotten pioneers of the gaming industry, from the first arcade hits to the modern home gaming systems. (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke plays Nikola Tesla, the legendary electrical engineer and pioneering inventor, in Michael Almereyda’s unconventional biographical drama “Tesla” (2020, PG-13), which mixes history, commentary and invented scenes. (Cable On Demand and VOD)

International pick: A small backcountry town is visited by strange and violent phenomena after the death of its eldest citizen in “Bacurau” (Brazil, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), a mix of science fiction, folklore and social politics. (Criterion Channel)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Emperor” (2020, PG-13) is inspired by the legend of Shields Green (Dayo Okeniyi), an enslaved man descended from African kings who joined abolitionist John Brown (James Cromwell) in the raid on Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, in 1859.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Kevin Willmott (“BlacKkKlansman”) directs “The 24th” (2020, not rated), based on the story of the all-Black U.S. Infantry Regiment and the Houston Riot of 1917.

Netflix

Two suburban kids rescue their mom (Malin Akerman) when they discover she is a former burglar forced into a one last heist in the family friendly adventure “The Sleepover” (2020, not rated).

The animated comedy “Hoops: Season 1” (TV-MA) features the voice of Jake Johnson as the foul-mouthed coach of a hopeless high school basketball team.

“Les Misérables“ (2012, PG-13), the big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway, won three Academy Awards (best supporting actress for Hathaway, sound mixing and makeup and hairstyling).

Amazon Prime Video

Dustin Hoffman stars as a “Little Big Man” (1970, PG-13) in Arthur Penn’s offbeat take on the American Western.

The hilarious Australian action spoof “Danger 5: Complete Series” (2011-2015, TV-14) lampoons action TV shows of the ’70s and ’80s.

Hulu

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon travel in the footsteps of Odysseus in “The Trip to Greece” (2020, not rated), their fourth road-movie comedy with director Michael Winterbottom. The first three trips in the series are also on Hulu.

HBO Max

“Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (2020, R) stars Margot Robbie as the comic-book supervillain turned quasi-hero. (All HBO platforms)

Other streams

Jeanne Balibar directs and stars in “Wonders in the Suburbs” (France, 2019, not rated, with subtitles), a comedy of small-town politics. (Mubi)

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens are “Beauty and the Beast” (2017, PG) in Disney’s lavish live-action remake of its animated musical from filmmaker Bill Condon. (Disney+)