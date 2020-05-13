Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Elle Fanning plays Russian empress Catherine the Great in “The Great” (TV-MA), a satirical take on the rise of the legendary 18th-century ruler. This is costume drama as bawdy slapstick satire, lavishly produced and “intentionally ahistorical,” giving the series permission to mix modern sensibilities with period detail. All 10 episodes are streaming on Hulu.

The limited series “I Know This Much Is True” (2020, TV-MA), based on the bestselling novel by Wally Lamb, stars Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers: troubled Dominic, who suffers from schizophrenia, and the protective, angry Thomas. New episodes on HBO each Sunday.

“Becoming” (2020, PG), a documentary portrait of Michelle Obama, follows the former first lady across the country as she promotes her memoir. Streaming on Netflix.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” (2020, TV-14) revives the Netflix comedy for an interactive special that gives audiences the power to choose the journey of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) as she prepares for her wedding. Streaming on Netflix.

“The Last Narc” (2020, TV-MA) investigates the 1985 kidnapping and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. All four parts of the nonfiction limited series are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertising

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville play a married couple facing a cancer crisis in “Ordinary Love” (2020, R). Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield star in the romantic drama “The Photograph” (2020, PG-13).

Available direct to VOD is “Capone” (2020, R), starring Tom Hardy as the aging Chicago crime boss as he loses his mind to dementia.

Netflix

A British woman (Laura Haddock) travels to Spain to solve the murder of her DJ brother in the crime drama “White Lines” (not rated).

The true-crime documentary series “Trial by Media” (TV-MA) looks at how key high-profile trials have been influenced by TV and newspaper coverage.

Dustin Hoffman directs “Quartet” (2012, PG-13), starring Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins as retired opera singers.

Amazon Prime Video

The documentary series “Regular Heroes” (2020, 13+) profiles health-care workers, first responders and other essential workers in the coronavirus crisis. New episodes each Friday.

Advertising

Jennifer Garner is an international spy and double agent in “Alias: Complete Series” (2001-2006, TV-14), created by J.J. Abrams.

HBO Now

Think of “Downton Abbey” (2019, PG), the big-screen sequel to the British TV series, as the show’s grandest episode ever.

Other streams

The crime drama “Hightown” (2020, TV-MA), set in the fishing and tourist culture of the Massachusetts coast, is on all Starz platforms with new episodes each Sunday.

Martin Freeman plays a police detective on the trail of a serial killer in “A Confession” (2019, not rated), a limited series from England now on BritBox.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reunite for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (2019, PG), now streaming on Disney+.

CBS All Access adds 100 classic and contemporary movies to its streaming service, including Oscar winners “The Godfather” (1972, R) and “The Godfather Part II” (1974, R) and Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “To Catch a Thief” (1955).

New on disc and at Redbox

“Birds of Prey,” “Fantasy Island,” “The Call of the Wild,” “The Photograph,” “Vivarium.”