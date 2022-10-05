Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

A coming-of-age story set in medieval England, “Catherine Called Birdy” (2022, PG-13; read the review here) stars Bella Ramsey as the spirited 14-year-old daughter of a penniless aristocrat (Andrew Scott) who hopes to marry her off to a wealthy husband. Director Lena Dunham (who adapts the young adult by Karen Cushman) brings a witty, insightful and raucous quality to her story. (Prime Video)

An ’80s horror landmark gets revived and reinvented in “Hellraiser” (2022, R), a new take on the Clive Barker classic about a puzzle box that summons the sadistic Cenobites. Jamie Clayton takes on the role of androgynous, interdimensional torture-master Pinhead and David Brucker (“The Ghost House”) directs. (Hulu)

The animated action comedy “DC League of Super-Pets” (2022, PG) sends Krypto the Super-Dog (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) on a mission to rescue Superman with a menagerie of superpowered but untrained animals. (HBO Max)

Gael García Bernal is a “Werewolf by Night” (2022, TV-14) in the 52-minute “special” based on the Marvel Comics series. It’s a horror movie carved into the MCU, directed in black and white. (Disney+)

The limited series true crime drama “A Friend of the Family” (TV-MA) tells the stranger-than-fiction story of a teenage girl kidnapped more than once by a charismatic but manipulative suburban father (Jake Lacy). Three episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (Peacock)

“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire: Season 1” (TV-MA) revisits the gothic novel in a new adaptation set decades after the 1994 film, with Eric Bogosian as the journalist and Jacob Anderson as the vampire. It debuts alongside the last eight episodes of “The Walking Dead: Final Season” (TV-MA). Both stream new episodes on Sundays. (AMC+)

Classic pick: “La ronde” (France, 1950, with subtitles) is a lovely, lyrical roundelay of couples swapping partners in a romantic dance that comes full circle with a continental flair. (HBO Max)

More streaming network TV

The new drama “Alaska Daily” (TV-14), created by Tom McCarthy and starring Hilary Swank, debuts on Hulu along with new seasons of “The Good Doctor” (TV-14), “Grey’s Anatomy” (TV-14) and spinoff “Station 19” (TV-14).

Paramount+ features the debuts of cop drama “East New York” (TV-14) and rural firefighter drama “Fire Country” (TV-14), plus new seasons of “Blue Bloods” (TV-14), “S.W.A.T.” (TV-14), and “The Equalizer” (TV-14), and the 48th season of “Saturday Night Live” (TV-14) streams on Peacock.

Netflix

Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland star in “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” (2022, PG-13), adapted from the Stephen King novella, and a traumatic incident from the past resurfaces in “Luckiest Girl Alive” (2022, R) starring Mila Kunis.

Hulu

The animated feature “Charlotte” (2021) dramatizes the true story of a young German-Jewish painter (voiced by Keira Knightley) during World War II.

Paramount+

A young couple (Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy) backpacking in the Pacific Northwest woods discover they are not alone in the science fiction thriller “Significant Other” (2022, R).

Other streams

The British crime drama “Sherwood: Season 1” (not rated) stars David Morrisey and Lesley Manville. (BritBox)