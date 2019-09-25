Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Cable-cutters can keep up with many prime-time network series on Hulu. Among the new shows now available are legal drama “Bluff City Law,” with Jimmy Smits; mystery thriller “Emergence,” with Alison Tollman; comedy “Perfect Harmony,” with Bradley Whitford; melting-pot comedy “Sunnyside,” with Kal Penn; and private-eye drama “Stumptown,” set in Portland and starring Cobie Smulders.

You can also see more than two-dozen returning shows, including “This Is Us,” “Modern Family,” “The Good Doctor,” “Empire,” “The Good Place,” “The Voice” and warhorses “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Episodes arrive on Hulu (with limited commercial interruption) a day after their respective network debuts.

“The Politician” is a musical melodrama starring Ben Platt as a wildly ambitious high-school kid running for class president of his elite private school. Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange co-star in the satirical series created for Netflix by Ryan Murphy.

An underpaid spy (Manoj Bajpayee) keeps his dangerous life a secret in “The Family Man: Season 1” (India, with subtitles), an espionage thriller with a twist of workplace comedy. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Advertising

“Transparent: Musicale Finale” brings the Emmy-winning comedy to an end. On Amazon Prime Video.

Great music sustains “Yesterday” (2019, PG-13), a romantic comedy about a failed singer-songwriter (Himesh Patel) who wakes up in a world where the Beatles never existed and performs their songs as his own. On Cable on Demand, VOD and DVD, and at Redbox.

Classic pick: Buster Keaton’s action-packed comedy “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” (1928, silent with score) is hilarious and warmhearted and features some of the most amazing stunts captured on camera. Streams free on Kanopy, available through most public library systems.

Netflix

“In the Shadow of the Moon” (2019, not rated), a murder mystery with a science-fiction twist, follows a serial killer who appears for one night every nine years.

Wong Kar-wai’s elegant “The Grandmaster” (China, 2013, PG-13, with subtitles) stars Tony Leung as legendary martial-arts master Ip Man.

Hulu

Disney’s “Pocahontas” (1995, G) is one of the last classics of old-school animation.

Other streams

The fourth season of the documentary series “The Circus: Inside the Wildest Political Show on Earth,” is now running on all Showtime platforms. New episodes each Sunday.

“Doc Martin: Series 9,” the hit British drama starring Martin Clunes as a prickly surgeon turned country doctor, comes exclusively to the U.S. on Acorn TV. New episodes each Thursday.

New on disc and available at Redbox this week

“Yesterday,” “Shaft,” “Anna,” “Child’s Play.”