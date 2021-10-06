Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow” (2021, PG-13), the first solo film for the Marvel hero. Set between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” it’s a superhero adventure as a conspiracy thriller that sends Natasha looking into her past. Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz co-star. Previously a premium rental, it now streams for subscribers. (Disney+)

In the teen thriller “One of Us Is Lying: Season 1” (TV-MA), a high school student in detention is murdered and the four survivors all had motive and opportunity. This murder-mystery twist on “The Breakfast Club” is based on the best-selling novel. Three episodes are available, with new episodes arriving on Thursdays. (Peacock)

The hard-hitting, award-winning documentary “Jacinta” (2021, TV-14), shot over three years, delves into the brutal reality of addiction as it follows a 26-year-old single mother and recovering drug addict as she tries to break the cycle that has gripped her own mother. (Hulu)

Episodes of the new season of “Saturday Night Live” (TV-14) debut simultaneously on Peacock and the next day on Hulu.

News: The free, ad-supported streaming service Kino Cult launches with hundreds of hours of horror and cult movie programming. More information at kinocult.com.

Halloween highlights

The Great Gonzo takes the lead in “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (2021, TV-PG), a musical comedy with the Muppets as ghosts and a human guest cast including Will Arnett, Yvette Nicole Brown, Darren Criss and Taraji P. Henson. (Disney+)

Netflix begins its Halloween originals with “There’s Someone Inside Your House” (2021, TV-MA), about a masked killer targeting high school kids. For younger audiences, there’s the interactive film “Escape The Undertaker” (2021, TV-PG), featuring World Wrestling Entertainment superstars, and the animated series “A Tale Dark & Grimm: Season 1” (TV-Y7). (Netflix)

“Madres” (2021, not rated), about an expecting Mexican American couple facing strange symptoms, and “The Manor” (2021, not rated), set in a nursing home under assault by a supernatural force, debut from Blumhouse. (Amazon Prime)

Classic picks: Rewind to the golden age of American horror with the original “Dracula” (1931), starring Bela Lugosi (Peacock); “The Mummy” (1932), with Boris Karloff (Peacock and Criterion Channel); “The Invisible Man” (1933), with Claude Rains (Peacock and Criterion Channel); the magnificent “Bride of Frankenstein” (1935), with Karloff and Elsa Lanchester (Peacock and Criterion Channel); and “The Wolf Man” (1941), with Lon Chaney Jr. (Criterion Channel).

Cult pick: The Spanish-language version of “Dracula” (1931), shot on the same sets, is sexier than the original. (Criterion Channel)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Tim Blake Nelson is “Old Henry” (not rated) in the lean Western about a farmer whose hidden past resurfaces when his farm comes under siege. (Premium VOD)

Plus: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021, PG), with LeBron James joining forces with Bugs Bunny and other animated characters, and horror movie sequel “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” (2021, PG-13). (Also on DVD and at Redbox)

Netflix

Young adult sitcom “Pretty Smart: Season 1” (TV-14) stars former Disney Channel stars Emily Osment and Gregg Sulkin.

Amazon Prime Video

“Justin Bieber: Our World” (2021, PG) offers a backstage pass to the New Year’s Eve 2020 concert.

HBO Max

The documentary “15 Minutes of Shame” (TV-MA) delves into the culture of public shaming and cyberharassment.

Paramount+

The documentary “Madame X” (2021, not rated) takes viewers behind the scenes of Madonna’s latest tour.