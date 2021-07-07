Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka “Black Widow,” (2021, PG-13) in the first solo film for the Marvel hero. It’s a superhero adventure as a conspiracy thriller that sends Natasha looking for answers with the help of the family (Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz) she left behind. It debuts as a premium rental July 9 and opens in theaters July 8. (Disney+)

“Bridesmaids” writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo co-write and star in the comedy “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” (2021, PG-13) as middle-age best friends who leave their small Nebraska town for the first time and get tangled in a dastardly plot while vacationing in the Florida resort town. (Hulu)

A Jewish funeral service turns into a comic nightmare for struggling college student Danielle (Rachel Sennott) when her ex-lover, her current sugar daddy and his young wife show up in “Shiva Baby” (2021, not rated). (HBO Max)

The reboot “Gossip Girl: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows a new, more diverse class of privileged private-school teens — and new Instagram gossip stirring the pot within the cliques and romances — 10 years after the original teen melodrama. New episodes drop Thursdays. (HBO Max)

The next generation of monsters learns to create laughs instead of scares in the animated comedy “Monsters at Work: Season 1” (TV-G), the small-screen sequel to “Monsters, Inc.” It features the voices of Billy Crystal and John Goodman. New episodes on Wednesdays. (Disney+)

Noah Wylie takes the lead in the caper series revival “Leverage: Redemption: Season 1” (TV-14), which reunites the original team (Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf) and adds a new member (Aleyse Shannon) to use criminal skills to help ordinary people fight corporate villains. Streams free with ads. (IMDbTV).

Classic pick: Elia Kazan’s “On The Waterfront” (1954), starring Marlon Brando, Karl Malden and Eva Marie Saint, won eight Academy Awards. (Amazon Prime)

Netflix

Think of “We the People: Season 1” (TV-Y7), an animated series of musical lessons in civil rights, citizenship and government, as a 21st-century version of “Schoolhouse Rock.” It features songs by Janelle Monáe, Adam Lambert, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandi Carlile and others. Barack and Michelle Obama are among the producers.

“Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness: Season 1” (U.S./Japan, TV-MA) is a CGI animated spinoff of the zombie conspiracy video-game franchise.

Hulu

“Moffie” (2020, not rated), set in 1981 South Africa, follows a white teen (Kai Luke Brummer) as he fulfills his compulsory service in a brutally racist and homophobic military culture while hiding his own homosexuality.

HBO Max

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner play grandparents who go on a mission to rescue their grandson from a criminal family living off the grid in “Let Him Go” (2020, R).

A group of strangers are hunted for sport by wealthy elitists in the divisive satirical thriller “The Hunt” (2020, R), starring Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank.

Other streams

In “The Beast Must Die: Season 1” (not rated), a mother (Cush Jumbo) goes after the man (Jared Harris) she believes killed her son. New episodes each Monday. (AMC+)

The documentary “The One and Only Dick Gregory” (2021, not rated) looks at the life and legacy of the comedian and activist. (Showtime Anytime)