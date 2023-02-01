Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Cate Blanchett is brilliant as “TÁR” (2022, R), a world-renowned classical music composer and conductor whose sometimes abusive behavior as director of an important German orchestra comes under scrutiny after the suicide of a former protégé. She’s a complex and sometimes frustrating character in the challenging drama from filmmaker Todd Field, at once charismatic and chilly, and many of her story’s details are suggested or implied. It’s a study in ambition, power, perfectionism, arrogance and the power of art that demands the much from the audience. It was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture, director and screenplay, and two-time winner Blanchett is the favorite for best actress. (Peacock)

Ryan Coogler’s epic Marvel movie sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (2022, PG-13) focuses on the women of the Kingdom of Wakanda who step up in the wake of their protector’s death (Chadwick Boseman, who died from cancer in 2020). Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Oscar nominee Angela Bassett star as the warriors and leaders who protect their country from new threats and Tenoch Huerta Mejia co-stars as Namor, an ally from an underwater kingdom. It earned six Oscar nominations. (Disney+)

“Dear Edward: Season 1” (TV-MA), adapted from the bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano, centers on newcomer Colin O’Brien as the 12-year-old boy sole survivor of an airliner crash struggling to find a way forward under the care of his aunt (Taylor Schilling) while charting the lives of others touched by the accident. It’s developed for TV by “Friday Night Lights” creator Jason Katims and co-stars Connie Britton and Anna Uzele. Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“She Said” (2022, not rated) stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the New York Times journalists who investigate decades of sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Also streaming on Peacock.

Netflix

“True Spirit” (2023, TV-PG) dramatizes the true story of Australian teenager Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft), who became the youngest person to sail solo around the world. Anna Paquin and Cliff Curtis co-star.

Advertising

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” (2022, PG) offers an origin story for the “Despicable Me” animated movies with the rise of an adolescent supervillain.

Hulu

The comedy “I’m Totally Fine” (2022, TV-MA) stars Jillian Bell as woman whose recently deceased best friend (Natalie Morales) suddenly reappears claiming to be an extraterrestrial.

HBO Max

The documentary “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” (2021, not rated) explores the career of the groundbreaking singer.

Peacock

The passengers of an interstellar spaceship must work together when a deep space collision damages the ship and kills the command crew in “The Ark: Season 1” (TV-MA).

“Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power” (2023, not rated) chronicles the struggle for civil rights in a small Alabama community in the 1950s and 1960s.

Other streams

“Frozen Planet II” (TV-G) follows up the Emmy-winning natural history series about life at the Earth’s poles. Sir David Attenborough narrates. (AMC+)