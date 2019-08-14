Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Avengers: Endgame” (2019, PG-13) gathers practically every superhero of the Marvel big-screen universe to save the world and bring the second phase of the interconnected stories to a close. On Cable on Demand, VOD and DVD, and at Redbox.

Elizabeth McGovern is “The Chaperone” (2018, not rated) to young Louise Brooks (Haley Lu Richardson) in early 1920s New York City. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes scripts the big-screen drama produced by PBS. Streaming on PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece on Amazon.

“Diagnosis” develops the medical column written by Dr. Lisa Sanders for The New York Times into a nonfiction series that uses readers to help diagnose patients with unusual symptoms. Seven episodes on Netflix.

The second season of the Netflix series “Mindhunter” sends the agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) of the newly formed FBI Behavioral Science Unit to investigate the Atlanta child murders of 1979-1981.

Hulu now streams the first season of the vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows,” a spinoff of Taika Waititi’s cult movie set in Staten Island, and the limited series “Trust,” based on the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and starring Hillary Swank, Brendan Fraser and Donald Sutherland.

Foreign-language pick: The limited series “Our Boys” (Israel, with subtitles) dramatizes the investigation of the real-life murders of three Jewish teenagers that sparked the 2014 Israel-Gaza war. New episodes on HBO each Monday.

Free streaming pick: Jon Hamm plays a disillusioned diplomat pulled back into service to save the life of a friend in the thriller “Beirut” (2018, R), now streaming on Hoopla.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Two takes on literary legends: Kenneth Branagh stars as William Shakespeare in his later years in “All Is True” (2019, PG-13), co-starring Judi Dench and Ian McKellan, and Molly Shannon portrays Emily Dickinson in the comedy “Wild Nights with Emily” (2018, PG-13).

Netflix

Marlon Wayans plays “Sextuplets” (2019, not rated) separated at birth in the new Netflix original film.

Streaming TV: “Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready: Season 1” showcases new comedians. The science-fiction drama “Better Than Us” (with subtitles) is the first Netflix original series from Russia.

Amazon Prime Video

Ritesh Batra (“The Lunchbox”) directs “Photograph” (India, 2019, PG-13, with subtitles), a romantic comedy set in modern-day Mumbai.

HBO Now

Clint Eastwood is “The Mule” (2018, R) in the drama based on the true story of an octogenarian drug runner for a Mexican cartel.

New on disc this week

“Avengers: Endgame,” “Wild Nights with Emily,” “All Is True,” “Red Joan,” “Trial by Fire.”

Now available at Redbox

“Avengers: Endgame,” “Trial by Fire.”