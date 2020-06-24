Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The documentary “Athlete A” (2020, PG-13) explores the abuse perpetrated by USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar through the stories of the young women he betrayed, the journalists who uncovered the story and the culture that enabled his continued abuse. Streaming on Netflix.

Alfre Woodard plays a prison warden cracking under the burden of overseeing the execution of death-row prisoners in the drama “Clemency” (2019, R), co-starring Aldis Hodge and Richard Schiff. Streaming on Hulu.

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in “Ford v Ferrari” (2019, PG-13), which retells the true story of the Ford Racing Team taking on the Italian champions at the 1966 Le Mans race. It won Oscars for film editing and sound editing. On HBO Max and all HBO platforms.

Matthew Rhys is “Perry Mason” (2020, TV-MA) in this prequel series, which imagines the origins of the famed lawyer as a seedy, cynical private detective in Depression-era Los Angeles. Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow co-star in the limited series. New episodes arrive Sunday nights on HBO Max and all HBO platforms.

Binge alert: All 23 seasons of “South Park” (1997-2019, TV-MA), the cheerfully rude, satirically minded, cult animated comedy from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, are now streaming on HBO Max.

Classic pick: With baseball still up in the air this season, perhaps the beloved “The Pride of the Yankees” (1942), starring Gary Cooper as New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, can help ease the intermission. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Criterion Channel.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Jon Stewart writes and directs “Irresistible” (2020, R), a political satire starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne as national campaign strategists in a small-town mayoral race. Originally slated for theaters, it debuts as a premium VOD rental.

Netflix

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams play small-town singers with big dreams in the comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (2020, not rated).

“Straight Up” (2019, not rated) is a modern romantic comedy about a brilliant young gay man and a struggling actress in a relationship that’s all talk and no sex.

Nonfiction series “Home Game: Season 1” (not rated) explores unique and sometimes dangerous traditional sports from cultures around the world.

Amazon Prime Video

“My Spy” (2020, PG-13), an action comedy starring Dave Bautista as a CIA agent with a tag-along 9-year-old girl, bypasses theaters for a streaming debut.

All four seasons of the family sitcom “Life in Pieces” (2015-2019, TV-14) — with Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt and Dianne Wiest — are now available.

HBO Max

The second season of the offbeat DC Universe series “Doom Patrol” (TV-MA) and third season of the TBS cult series “Search Party” (TV-MA) debut simultaneously on HBO Max. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Other streams

“Isolation Stories” offers four short dramas about families coping with isolation during the COVID-19 crisis. The British series makes its stateside debut on BritBox.

The second season of Jordan Peele’s revival of “The Twilight Zone” (TV-MA) now streams on CBS All Access; new episodes each Thursday.

Now available at Redbox

