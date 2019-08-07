Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

Indonesian action star Iko Uwais (“The Raid: Redemption”) plays a young San Francisco chef who is gifted with the power of a thousand monks to fight evil in “Wu Assassins: Season 1,” a martial-arts action series with a dash of fantasy. Ten episodes streaming on Netflix.

The five-part documentary series “Free Meek” follows the story of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, aka Robert Rihmeek Williams, and his transformation into an activist for criminal justice. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The investigative limited series “The Family” traces the history and influence of The Fellowship, a Christian fundamentalist organization that has been operating in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C., for decades. Streaming on Netflix.

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams star in the biographical limited series “Fosse/Verdon” (2019, TV-MA), which was nominated for 17 Emmy Awards. Now streaming on Hulu.

The Aretha Franklin concert film “Amazing Grace” (2019, G), shot in 1972, presents the Queen of Soul performing gospel at the peak of her career. On Cable on Demand, VOD and DVD, and available at Redbox.

Classic pick: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Michael Mann made his feature directing debut with “Thief” (1981, R), a cool, gritty crime thriller starring James Caan as the head of a high-end safecracking crew in Chicago. On Amazon Prime Video.

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Nicholas Hoult plays young author J.R.R. Tolkien in the biographical drama “Tolkien” (2019, PG-13) and Joanna Hogg’s romantic drama “The Souvenir” (2019, R) won the grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

Netflix

The third season of “GLOW” takes the gorgeous ladies of wrestling to Las Vegas and the fifth and final season of “Jane the Virgin” arrives barely a week after its conclusion on CW.

Hulu

Matthew McConaughey is “The Beach Bum” (2019, R) in Harmony Korine’s stoner comedy with Snoop Dog and Isla Fisher.

HBO Now

Jason Momoa is the Prince of Atlantis in “Aquaman” (2018, PG-13), a fantastical superhero epic set under the sea.

Other streams

Lucy Lawless plays a retired cop who keeps getting pulled back into cases in “My Life Is Murder,” a new murder-mystery series from Australia. Two episodes now available on Acorn, new episodes each Monday.

Free streams: Emily Mortimer fights small-town opposition to open “The Bookshop” (2017, PG) in the light British drama co-starring Bill Nighy and Patricia Clarkson. Now streaming on Kanopy.

New on disc and at Redbox this week:

“Tolkien,” “Amazing Grace,” “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Curse of La Llorona,” “Batman: Hush.”