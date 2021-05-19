Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Zombie horror, heist flick and platoon thriller come together in Zach Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” (2021, R). Dave Bautista plays an outbreak survivor who puts together a crew to infiltrate the zombie hordes of a walled-off Las Vegas for a fortune locked away in a casino vault before the government nukes the city. (Netflix)

The heart-wrenching drama “Supernova” (2020, R) stars Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth as longtime partners on a final road trip through Northern England as one of them succumbs to disease and dementia. It’s the third film starring the longtime friends, and their rapport gives their relationship a grounded history. (Hulu)

The seven-part anthology series “Solos” (not rated) mixes monologue and science fiction to tell stories that explore the human experience. Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Dan Stevens, Nicole Beharie and Constance Wu star. (Amazon Prime)

The animated series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.: Season 1” (TV-MA) pokes fun at superhero tropes and the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the absurd travails of a megalomaniacal supervillain (voiced by co-creator Patton Oswalt). (Hulu)

The Roku Channel — a free, ad-supported streaming service available through Roku devices and interfaces — now offers 30 shows originally produced for the short-lived Quibi service. They include the comedy “Dummy” (TV-MA), with Anna Kendrick; action thriller “Most Dangerous Game” (TV-MA), with Liam Hemsworth; and Emmy-winning drama “#FreeRayshawn” (TV-MA), with Laurence Fishburne. (The Roku Channel)

Classic pick: “The Godfather” (1972, R), “The Godfather, Part II” (1974, R) and “The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990/2020, R) — Francis Ford Coppola’s entire epic trilogy starring Al Pacino — are presented. (Paramount+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Four Good Days” (2021, R) stars Mila Kunis as a young woman gripped by heroin addiction and Glenn Close as her mother who agrees to help her fight her demons.

Oscar winners “The Father” (2020, PG-13), starring Anthony Hopkins, and “Minari,” (2020, PG-13, with subtitles), an Arkansas-set tale about a Korean American family with Youn Yuh-jung, are now available to rent on VOD, DVD and at Redbox. They were previously available at a premium price.

Netflix

The documentary “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir” (2021, TV-14) looks back on the life and career of the bestselling author.

Hulu

The limited series “Pride” (TV-MA) chronicles the struggle for LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning, with the + denoting everything along the gender and sexuality spectrum) civil rights in America. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive on Saturdays.

HBO Max

Dev Patel stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (2019, PG), Armando Iannucci’s jaunty, energetic adaptation of the sprawling Charles Dickens classic about an orphan whose spirit helps him through adversity.

Other streams

Two limited-series documentaries debut on Apple TV+: “1971: The Year That Music Changed” (TV-MA) explores how the cultural and political climate influenced the music of 1971; and “The Me You Can’t See” (TV-MA), from producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, takes on mental health. (Apple TV+)

“Run the World: Season 1” (TV-MA) follows four 30-something friends (Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Corbin Reid and Bresha Webb) who live and work in Harlem; and the limited series “Death and Nightingales” (TV-MA) stars Matthew Rhys, Ann Skelly and Jamie Dornan in a tale of love and revenge in 19th-century Ireland. (Starz)