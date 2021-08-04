Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

The animated musical “Vivo” (2021, PG) follows the odyssey of a kinkajou — a cute, colorful monkeylike critter — from Havana to Florida. Lin-Manuel Miranda writes the original songs and voices the cuddly star as he teams up with an American girl, Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), adding his Latin style to her pop sensibility. The family friendly comedy is from the director of “The Croods” and also features the voices of Zoe Saldana and Gloria Estefan. (Netflix)

The supervillains are back in anti-hero mode in “The Suicide Squad” (2021, R), James Gunn’s very violent, darkly comic sequel to the 2016 movie of almost the same name. Joel Kinnaman and Margot Robbie return as team leader Rick Flag and wild child Harley Quinn. It starts streaming on HBO Max (for a limited time) on Thursday, Aug. 5, the same day it opens in theaters.

“The Paper Tigers” (2021, PG-13), an action comedy about three middle-aged martial artists (Alain Uy, Ron Yuan and Mykel Shannon Jenkins) who reunite years after retirement to avenge a death, was filmed in the Seattle area. Bao Tran, a native of Olympia, directed. Available Saturday, Aug. 7. (Netflix)

The three-part documentary “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” (2021, TV-MA) follows the life of Barack Obama from childhood to the presidency as he grapples with his legacy as the first African American elected to the White House. (HBO Max)

“Val” (2021, R) is something of a self-portrait of actor Val Kilmer, who has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video for more than 50 years. (Amazon Prime; also debuting on VOD)

Classic pick: Alan Ladd stars in “Shane” (1953), George Stevens’ Oscar-winning Western about a gunman who wants a simpler life as a farmhand but is pulled back into violence to protect a homesteading family. (Hulu and Paramount+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

The Oregon-set “Pig” (2021, R) stars Nicolas Cage as a recluse on a mission of revenge when his beloved truffle-hunting pig is kidnapped.

Netflix

“The Vault” (2021, R) stars Freddie Highmore as the mastermind behind a heist of the Spanish Mint. Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Sam Riley and Famke Janssen co-star.

The documentary “Pray Away” (2021, PG-13) explores the damage that so-called “conversion therapy” has left on members of the LGBTQ community.

Genetically modified locusts raised for food turn out to have a taste for human blood in “The Swarm” (France, 2021, TV-14, with subtitles).

An Israeli tour guide (Lior Raz) discovers his wife’s death is no accident in “Hit & Run: Season 1” (Israel/US, TV-MA).

Amazon Prime Video

A Mexican drug lord (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) stumbles upon an American military base conducting experiments in “S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies: Season 1” (Mexico, not rated, with subtitles).

Hulu

Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion” (2011, PG-13), starring Matt Damon and Kate Winslet, was remarkably prescient in its dramatization of a global pandemic.

HBO Max

“Betrayal at Attica” (2021, TV-MA) looks at the 1971 Attica Prison riot.

Other streams

Created and directed by star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “Mr. Corman” (not rated) is a dark comedy about a 30-something elementary school teacher. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive each Friday. (Apple TV+)

Kevin Hart hosts the hourlong interview program “Hart to Heart: Season 1, Part 1” (not rated). New episodes each Thursday. (Peacock)

New on disc and at Redbox

Action thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” starring Angelina Jolie; Pixar’s “Luca,” “Here Today,” with Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish; and Nick Cannon’s “She Ball.”