Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

“Hillbilly Elegy” (2020, R), based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, stars Gabriel Basso as a Yale law student drawn back to Northern Kentucky to deal with his meth-addict mother (Amy Adams) and confront the dead-end life he escaped. Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto and Glenn Close co-star and Ron Howard directs. (Netflix)

Paul Bettany is “Uncle Frank” (2020, R) in Alan Ball’s road movie about a closeted gay literature professor in 1969 New York who reluctantly returns to his South Carolina home with his niece (Sophia Lillis) for a family funeral. (Amazon Prime)

Charlize Theron plays Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman is Gretchen Carlson in “Bombshell“ (2019, R), based on the true story of a scandal at Fox News. Margot Robbie and John Lithgow co-star in the film that won an Oscar for makeup and hairstyling. (Amazon Video and Hulu)

Also based on a true story, contemporary war thriller “Mosul” (2019, not rated, with subtitles) follows an Iraqi SWAT team that breaks all the rules to drive ISIS out of their city. (Netflix)

Mackenzie Foy is the spirited teenage girl who bonds with a wild horse (voiced by Kate Winslet) in the new adaptation of “Black Beauty” (2020, TV-PG). (Disney+)

Kaley Cuoco is “The Flight Attendant” (TV-MA) in the eight-episode comic murder mystery. Three episodes are available; new episodes arrive each Thursday. (HBO Max)

“Saved by the Bell: Season 1” (TV-14) updates the 1990s high school sitcom with original stars Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as adults with their own kids. Three episodes are available; new episodes each Tuesday. (Peacock)

Holiday trimmings

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (2020, not rated) is a holiday musical with Christine Baranski as a Scrooge-like cynic and Parton (who also produced and wrote 14 original songs) as an angel named Angel. (Netflix)

“The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” (2020, TV-PG), a sequel to the 2018 adventure directed by Chris Columbus, features Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus joining a pair of kids to (what else?) save Christmas. (Netflix)

The romantic comedy “Happiest Season” (2020, PG-13) stars Kristen Stewart as a woman at her girlfriend’s (Mackenzie Davis) family Christmas dinner who discovers she hasn’t come out to her parents. (Hulu)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Diane Lane and Kevin Costner play grandparents who, after the death of their son, go on a mission to rescue their grandson from a criminal family in “Let Him Go” (2020, R).

“Stardust” (2020, not rated) stars Johnny Flynn as young David Bowie at the beginning of his career.

Netflix

True stories: “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” (2020, not rated) profiles the top-selling singer-songwriter on his world tour and “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” (2020) goes behind the scenes of Debbie Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.

Stand-up comedy: “Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated” (not rated).

Hulu

The three-part limited series “Black Narcissus” (TV-MA) is a hothouse melodrama starring Gemma Arterton as a British nun in a Himalayan convent in 1914.

HBO Max

“Superintelligence” (2020, PG) stars Melissa McCarthy as an ordinary human chosen by an artificial intelligence to prove that humanity is worth saving.

Showtime Anytime

The documentary “Belushi” (2020, TV-MA) delves into the life and legacy of comedy legend John Belushi.