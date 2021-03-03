Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Kate Winslet stars as fossil hunter Mary Anning in “Ammonite” (2020, R), with Saoirse Ronan as a young woman sent to the sea for her health. It’s a fictional love story inspired by the real life of Anning, whose discoveries in 1840s England were claimed by male archaeologists for more than a century. (Hulu)

Eddie Murphy reunites with “Dolemite Is My Name” director Craig Brewer for “Coming 2 America” (2021, PG-13), the sequel to Murphy’s 1988 comedy. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and John Amos also return, with Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Shari Headley, Jermaine Fowler and Wesley Snipes joining the cast. (Amazon Prime)

Jodie Foster won a Golden Globe for her role in “The Mauritanian” (2021, R), playing an attorney who fights for Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim), a man tortured and imprisoned for years at Guantánamo Bay without being charged. (VOD and Cable On Demand)

The animated fantasy “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021, PG) follows a teenage heroine (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) on an odyssey across Asia to restore a magical stone to reunite a fractured kingdom and save the world. It debuts simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ as a premium purchase.

Another animated feature, TV spinoff “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” (2020, PG), debuts on the newly rechristened and expanded Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access) the same day it arrives on VOD and Cable On Demand.

The oddball comedy “The Twentieth Century” (2019, not rated) reimagines the life of Canadian Prime Minister Mackenzie King (Dan Beirne) as a fever dream of psychological obsession and madcap antics. (Criterion Channel)

True crime: The three-part documentary “Murder Among the Mormons” (not rated) investigates a series of pipe-bomb killings in 1985 Salt Lake City and traces it back to a conspiracy involving rare documents that challenge Mormon orthodoxy. (Netflix)

Streaming TV: Episodes of the NBC conspiracy thriller “Debris: Season 1” (TV-14) and the new seasons of “New Amsterdam” (TV-14) and “The Voice” (TV-PG) stream on Hulu and Peacock a day after their respective network debuts.

Classic pick: “Young Frankenstein” (1974, PG) is a lovingly hilarious tribute to the classic “Frankenstein” movies from director Mel Brooks and star/co-writer Gene Wilder. (Hulu)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby play frontier wives in 1856 America who fall in love in “The World to Come” (2021, R).

Netflix

A shy high school teenager (Hadley Robinson) takes on the misogyny and racism in her school in the comedy “Moxie” (2021, PG-13), directed by and co-starring Amy Poehler.

True stories: The documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” (2021, R) celebrates the life of rap legend the Notorious B.I.G.

Also newly arrived are Oscar-winning films “Training Day” (2001, R), with Denzel Washington; “Dances with Wolves” (1990, PG-13), with Kevin Costner; and “Rain Man” (1988, R), with Dustin Hoffman.

Hulu

A special agent (Frank Grillo) relives the day of his murder in “Boss Level” (2021, TV-MA), a thriller with a “Groundhog Day” twist co-starring Mel Gibson.