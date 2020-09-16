Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams of the week

Election season brings out the political documentaries. “All In: The Fight for Democracy” (2020, PG-13) takes on the rights of American citizens to vote and the issue of voter suppression, guided by former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. (Amazon Prime)

“The Fight” (2020, PG-13) puts the spotlight on the work of American Civil Liberties Union lawyers fighting for the rights of citizens over the past few years, with a focus on the inner workings of building and arguing cases. (Hulu).

The four-part docuseries “Challenger: The Final Flight” (not rated) takes a deep dive into the story behind the 1986 space-shuttle disaster, from the astronauts that lost their lives to the reasons behind the accident and the inquest that followed. (Netflix)

“The Devil All the Time” (2020, R), a Gothic crime thriller of small-town psychopaths, bullies and vigilantes in rural Appalachia, stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska and Riley Keogh. (Netflix)

The limited series “We Are Who We Are” (TV-MA), from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, follows two American teenagers (Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón) coming of age on an Air Force base in Italy. New episodes arrive each Monday. (All HBO platforms)

David Tennant and Michael Sheen star as stage actors who continue rehearsals online in “Staged” (not rated), a British comedy series set during the pandemic. (Hulu)

Susan Sarandon plays a dying matriarch who brings estranged family members and friends together in emotionally turbulent “Blackbird” (2020, R), directed by Roger Michell and co-starring Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill. (Cable On Demand and VOD)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Janelle Monáe stars in the horror film “Antebellum” (2020, R) as an author who finds herself in a real-life slavery nightmare.

Netflix

Sarah Paulson stars in “Ratched” (TV-MA), a prequel about the manipulative nurse from the movie “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Tituss Burgess hosts the karaoke singing competition series “Sing On!: Season 1” (not rated).

Foodie fun: “American Barbecue Showdown: Season 1” (not rated) and “Taco Chronicles: Volume 2” dive into cultural food traditions.

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Ang Lee directs “Gemini Man” (2019, PG-13), a sci-fi action thriller that uses sophisticated digital effects to pit Will Smith against a younger version of himself.

HBO Max / HBO Now

The psychological thriller “The Third Day” (TV-MA) is a limited series starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris. New episodes Monday nights. (All HBO platforms)

Peacock

An airliner vanishes without a trace in “Departure: Season 1” (2019, not rated), with Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer.

Larry Wilmore headlines the weekly late-night talk show “Wilmore” (not rated). New episodes each Friday.

Other streams

Toby Jones plays a bus driver whose life takes an unexpected turn in the British comic drama “Don’t Forget the Driver: Season 1” (not rated). New episodes each Tuesday. (BritBox)

An ambitious young Maori police detective takes on a case that stirs up supernatural powers in “One Lane Bridge: Season 1” (New Zealand). New episodes every Thursday. (Sundance Now)