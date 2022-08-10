Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services.

Top streams for the week

“A League of Their Own: Season 1” (TV-MA) expands on the story of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was founded during World War II and featured in the 1992 sports comedy of the same name. Abbi Jacobson co-creates the series and stars as Carson, a talented but anxious catcher who becomes the reluctant team leader, but the show embraces multiple stories and experiences. (Prime Video)

Vera Farmiga stars in the limited series “Five Days at Memorial” (TV-MA), based on the true story of a New Orleans hospital struggling to save patients in the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. John Ridley and Carlton Cuse adapt the nonfiction book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink. Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

“Day Shift” (2022, R) stars Jamie Foxx as a single father in the San Fernando Valley whose pool cleaning job is a cover for his real profession: He’s a licensed vampire hunter who makes his living killing the undead. Dave Franco is his junior partner in this mix of action thriller, horror movie and buddy comedy. (Netflix)

In “13: The Musical” (2022, PG), an adolescent boy (Eli Golden) who moves from New York to a small Indiana town plans to throw the ultimate bar mitzvah to win over his new schoolmates. (Netflix)

A schoolkid (Walker Scobell) discovers that the “Secret Headquarters” (2022, PG) of the world’s most powerful superhero is hidden beneath his family home in the family superhero movie co-starring Owen Wilson. (Paramount+)

Advertising

The animated “Belle” (Japan, 2021, PG, English and Japanese soundtracks with subtitles) re-imagines the “Beauty and the Beast” fairy tale as a high school romantic drama that plays out in a cyberspace hangout where teens can play out a fantasy life with a virtual persona. (HBO Max)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Viggo Mortensen stars in David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” (2022, R) as an artist who spontaneously grows new organs and turns surgery into performance art. Also on DVD. (Read the review here.)

Netflix

The third and final season of the young adult supernatural horror series “Locke & Key” (TV-14) wraps up the odyssey of the Locke family and the magical keys they possess.

True stories: the three-part “I Just Killed My Dad” (TV-MA) delves into the story of 17-year-old Anthony Templet, who shot his father and called 911 to confess.

Disney+

Vin Diesel voices the sapling toddler in “I Am Groot: Season 1” (TV-Y7), a series of animated short films featuring Baby Groot.

Amazon Prime Video

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum star in “The Lost City” (2022, PG-13), a mix of romantic comedy and exotic adventure (read our review here), and hyperactive video game mascot is back in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” (2022, PG). (Read our review here.)

Paramount+

Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in “Respect” (2021, PG-13), a drama about the early years of the Queen of Soul.

Other streams

Bryan Brown and Greta Scacchi star as “gray nomads” in the Australian road trip drama “Darby and Joan: Season 1” (not rated). (Acorn TV)