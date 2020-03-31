Chris Hemsworth plays a black-market mercenary who takes on an international drug lord in “Extraction,” from Marvel Universe filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo; and Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn star in the romantic comedy “Love Wedding Repeat” — two of the many original features debuting on Netflix in April.

Also new are the comedy “Coffee & Kareem,” with Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson; thriller “Dangerous Lies,” with Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher; and based-on-a-true-story drama “Sergio,” with Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas.

For kids and families, there’s the animated family feature “The Willoughbys,” featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais and Maya Rudolph; and the comedy series “Never Have I Ever,” from creator Mindy Kaling. Netflix partners with WWE for the family sitcom “The Big Show Show” and feature comedy “The Main Event.”

New nonfiction shows include “The Innocence Files,” a limited series that follows the work of the Innocence Project, and natural-history documentary series “Absurd Planet,” which spotlights some of the more unusual animals on Earth.

Streaming TV shows include the sitcom “#blackAF,” with Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones; comedies “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” and “Middleditch & Schwartz“; and the new cooking series “Nadiya’s Time to Eat.” New seasons of the comedies “After Life” and “Kim’s Convenience,” historical drama “The Last Kingdom,” Spanish crime thriller “Money Heist” and Israeli thriller “Fauda” arrive, along with the complete run of the cult comedy series “Community.”

Also coming in April is a new slate of theatrical movies: “Molly’s Game,” with Jessica Chastain; savage satire “The Death of Stalin,” with Steve Buscemi; the Coen brothers’ “Hail Caesar!“; Oscar winners “The Social Network” and “The Artist“; Steven Spielberg’s “Minority Report,” with Tom Cruise; Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver“; and the classic spaghetti Western “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” with Clint Eastwood.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in April, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet (Netflix Comedy Special)

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix Documentary)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

Nailed It!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Seasons 1-6

The Death of Stalin

Deep Impact

The Girl with All the Gifts

God’s Not Dead

The Hangover

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon — Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem (Netflix Film)

Money Heist: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Money Heist: The Phenomenon (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix Family)

StarBeam (Netflix Family)

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show (Netflix Family)

April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

The Circle Game (Netflix Original)

April 10

Brews Brothers (Netflix Original)

LA Originals (Netflix Documentary)

La vie scolaire (Netflix Film)

Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix Film)

The Main Event (Netflix Film)

Tigertail (Netflix Film)

The Trial (Netflix Original Series)

April 11

CODE 8

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 15

The Innocence Files (Netflix Documentary)

Outer Banks (Netflix Original)

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Fauda: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos (Netflix Comedy Special)

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch (Netflix Film)

#blackAF (Netflix Original)

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) (Netflix Film)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 (Netflix Family)

Legado en los huesos (Netflix Film)

Sergio (Netflix Film)

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix Original)

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis (Netflix Original)

The Midnight Gospel (Netflix Original)

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 22

Absurd Planet (Netflix Original)

Circus of Books (Netflix Documentary)

El silencio del pantano (Netflix Film)

The Willoughbys (Netflix Film)

Win the Wilderness (Netflix Original)

April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 (Netflix Original)

April 24

After Life: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Extraction (Netflix Film)

Hello Ninja: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill (Netflix Comedy Special)

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever (Netflix Original)

April 29

A Secret Love (Netflix Documentary)

Extracurricular (Netflix Original)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (Netflix Documentary)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix Original)

Summertime (Netflix Original)

April 30

Dangerous Lies (Netflix Film)

Drifting Dragons (Netflix Anime)

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix Original)

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor) (Netflix Film)

The Victims’ Game (Netflix Original)

Coming soon

ARASHI’s Diary — Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary)

The King: Eternal Monarch (Netflix Original)

What’s going

Leaving April 4

American Odyssey: Season 1

April 8

Movie 43

April 15

21 & Over

April 16

Lost Girl: Season 1-5

April 17

Big Fat Liar

April 19

The Longest Yard

April 24

The Ugly Truth

April 29

National Treasure

April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit