For its 25th season, CBS’s “Big Brother” (8 p.m. Aug. 2) will feature a trio of contestants with ties to Washington state.

Hisam Goueli, 45, lives in Seattle and works as a geriatric physician and psychiatrist. Felicia Cannon is a 63-year-old Tacoma native who now resides in Kennesaw, Ga. And Jag Bains, 25, is an entrepreneur who resides in Omak, Okanogan County, and is the show’s first Sikh Punjabi house guest.

CBS did not make any contestants available for individual interviews, but in pretaped interviews they each discussed their reasons for wanting to appear on the reality competition in its silver anniversary edition.

“I’ve always looked at myself as a people person, as a social person, as a relationship person, and this is going to let me know if how I’ve always seen myself is how other people see me,” Cannon said. “I know how to strategize and play all the little different things you need to do to get to the end.”

Cannon expressed some concern that her age may make her a target — she will be the first woman in her 60s to be on the show — but she said she hopes it’s not seen as a disadvantage by other houseguests.

“I genuinely connect with younger people relatively easily,” she said. “My son is 24. … I think I’ll be able to establish a rapport with everybody in the house. And they may look at me as their go-to person. … I’ve always looked at myself as a survivor. And I don’t ever let anybody else take my power. I can only control me.”

One thing she doesn’t plan to reveal, lest it get between her and the $750,000 grand prize that goes to the last contestant still in the house: her age and that she’s twice retired.

Cannon was in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years and then worked for 19 years as a procurement specialist for the federal government’s General Services Administration. She and her husband currently work together as real estate agents.

“I got to make them believe that I’m a little bit closer to their age,” Cannon said. “And I also may not tell them I retired twice because they might decide, ‘We can’t let her win because she’s got two retirement checks.’ ”

Similarly, Bains said he doesn’t plan to reveal his background as an entrepreneur who owns a gas truck company and works as a real estate agent.

“I feel like some of those professions are easy to pin as cutthroat, super-driven or might have some negative connotations that might paint a target on my back,” Bains said. “I’m going to tell everyone that I’m a substitute teacher and a Special Olympics coach, which is true; it’s just a partial truth because I don’t want to share everything else that I do.”

He’s most excited about the representation his presence will bring to the show.

“Representing my Sikh community is so important to me,” Bains said. “I wear a turban. This is how I represent myself every day. So to come to the show, be who I am, represent not only myself, but my family, my people, my community, it means the world to me.”

Bains said he plans to develop close allies “that I can take with me to the end so it’s not a lone-wolf game that I’m going to play. As much as I can be loyal to my closest allies, that’s how I build trust. I think it’s good for jury management to stay loyal to some folks. But obviously, there’s going to be lying, there’s going to be deception. That is natural for the game of ‘Big Brother.’ ”

While he’s usually a super-social jokester, Bains said he wants other contestants to “think that I’m airheaded or don’t really know what’s going on. But really, I’m a secret genius. And I want to keep that under wraps. … Once they’re out, it’s gonna be too late. And once they realized that I was playing everything behind the scenes, they’ll only have [host] Julie Chen Moonves to talk about it with [in an exit interview].”

For Goueli, his career influenced his desire to compete on “Big Brother.”

“I work with older adults every day and you are not guaranteed another day,” he said. “If you live to be 100 years old, you only get 36,500 days to live. And most people only live into their 70s, which is around 27,000 days. And I wanted to make sure that every day that I lived mattered and counted and I was living it to its full potential and going on adventures and experiencing new things.”

Goueli said his strategy will be to find another player who is conscientious and agreeable to be his “ride or die.

“I want them to be someone who is good at keeping their emotions in check, someone who’s intelligent and [good at] maneuvering strategically,” he said. “Then the two of us will maneuver to create two groups that basically get split while we live in the middle and then are able to sway the vote based upon the dynamics of what is happening, never allowing either side to get too powerful.”

After its premiere episode, “Big Brother” will air three times weekly at 8 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays and 9 p.m. Thursdays. Following the Aug. 2 premiere, five live feed channels with limited ad breaks will stream on free, ad-supported streaming TV platform Pluto TV. There will be an ad-free livestream on subscription service Paramount+.