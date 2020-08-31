Netflix is bringing a new slate of original movies to home screens in September. Millie Bobby Brown (of “Stranger Things”) plays the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes in the mystery “Enola Holmes“; filmmaker Charlie Kaufman offers the offbeat horror film “I’m Thinking of Ending Things“; and Tom Holland, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson star in the Midwestern Gothic thriller “The Devil All the Time.”

Among the new shows in September is the limited series “Ratched,” a prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” created by Ryan Murphy and starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched; “Away,” starring Hillary Swank as an astronaut on a mission to Mars; and the British mystery prequel “Young Wallander,” with Adam Palsson as the Swedish detective. There are also new seasons of “Criminal: UK,” “Greenleaf” and “Van Helsing“; the complete run of the sitcom “Girlfriends“; the final season of “The Good Place“; and the first three seasons of the acclaimed Danish drama “Borgen,” which Netflix will revive with new seasons next year.

On the nonfiction side is the limited series “Challenger: The Final Flight” and the documentary “The Social Dilemma,” which explores the consequences of our growing dependence on social media. Plus: the reality show “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” sports documentary series “The Playbook” and music competition show “Sing On!” hosted by Titus Burgess.

Also new is a special series of “Bookmarks” celebrating children’s books from Black authors; the 2011 feature “The Muppets“; the “Back to the Future” trilogy; and stand-up specials from Michelle Buteau, Michael McIntyre and Felipe Esparza.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Family)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Family)

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Comedy Special)

La Partita / The Match (Netflix Film)

True: Friendship Day (Netflix Family)

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Seasons 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Documentary)

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Netflix Documentary)

Freaks — You’re One of Us (Netflix Film)

September 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Comedy Special)

Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Film)

Young Wallander (Netflix Original)

September 4

Away (Netflix Original)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Film)

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

September 7

Midnight Special

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Documentary)

Record of Youth (Netflix Original)

Waiting for “Superman”

September 8

StarBeam: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

September 9

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give (Netflix Film)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix Original)

La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Documentary)

Mignonnes / Cuties (Netflix Film)

The Social Dilemma (Netflix Documentary)

September 10

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Film)

The Gift: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Greenleaf: Season 5

The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Anime)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Family)

September 11

The Duchess (Netflix Original)

Family Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Pets United (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (Netflix Film)

September 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Documentary)

Izzy’s Koala World (Netflix Family)

Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Comedy Special)

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

The Universe: Season 2

September 16

Baby: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Documentary)

Criminal: UK: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Devil All the Time (Netflix Film)

MeatEater: Season 9 (Netflix Original)

The Paramedic (Netflix Film)

Signs: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Sing On! (Netflix Original)

September 17

Dragon’s Dogma (Netflix Anime)

The Last Word (Netflix Original)

September 18

American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)

Ratched (Netflix Original)

September 21

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Documentary)

September 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Kiss the Ground

The Playbook (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Express (Netflix Family)

September 23

Enola Holmes (Netflix Film)

Waiting …

September 24

The Chef Show: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Real Steel

September 25

A Perfect Crime (Netflix Documentary)

Country-Ish (Netflix Original)

Nasty C

The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)

Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)

September 26

The Good Place: Season 4

September 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing: Season 4

September 28

Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original)

September 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Comedy Special)

Welcome to Sudden Death

September 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Documentary)

Wentworth: Season 8

What’s going

Leaving September 4

Christopher Robin

September 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

September 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10

The Forgotten

September 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

September 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

September 16

The Witch

September 17

Train to Busan

September 20

Sarah’s Key

September 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

September 22

20 Feet from Stardom

September 26

The Grandmaster

September 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

September 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight’s Tale

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler’s List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

The Social Network

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Zack and Miri Make a Porno