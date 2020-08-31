Netflix is bringing a new slate of original movies to home screens in September. Millie Bobby Brown (of “Stranger Things”) plays the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes in the mystery “Enola Holmes“; filmmaker Charlie Kaufman offers the offbeat horror film “I’m Thinking of Ending Things“; and Tom Holland, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson star in the Midwestern Gothic thriller “The Devil All the Time.”
Among the new shows in September is the limited series “Ratched,” a prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” created by Ryan Murphy and starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched; “Away,” starring Hillary Swank as an astronaut on a mission to Mars; and the British mystery prequel “Young Wallander,” with Adam Palsson as the Swedish detective. There are also new seasons of “Criminal: UK,” “Greenleaf” and “Van Helsing“; the complete run of the sitcom “Girlfriends“; the final season of “The Good Place“; and the first three seasons of the acclaimed Danish drama “Borgen,” which Netflix will revive with new seasons next year.
On the nonfiction side is the limited series “Challenger: The Final Flight” and the documentary “The Social Dilemma,” which explores the consequences of our growing dependence on social media. Plus: the reality show “Get Organized with The Home Edit,” sports documentary series “The Playbook” and music competition show “Sing On!” hosted by Titus Burgess.
Also new is a special series of “Bookmarks” celebrating children’s books from Black authors; the 2011 feature “The Muppets“; the “Back to the Future” trilogy; and stand-up specials from Michelle Buteau, Michael McIntyre and Felipe Esparza.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix Family)
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Netflix Family)
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions (Netflix Comedy Special)
La Partita / The Match (Netflix Film)
True: Friendship Day (Netflix Family)
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Seasons 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix Documentary)
Chef’s Table: BBQ (Netflix Documentary)
Freaks — You’re One of Us (Netflix Film)
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (Netflix Comedy Special)
Love, Guaranteed (Netflix Film)
Young Wallander (Netflix Original)
September 4
Away (Netflix Original)
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix Film)
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix Documentary)
Record of Youth (Netflix Original)
Waiting for “Superman”
September 8
StarBeam: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give (Netflix Film)
Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix Original)
La Línea: Shadow of Narco (Netflix Documentary)
Mignonnes / Cuties (Netflix Film)
The Social Dilemma (Netflix Documentary)
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen (Netflix Film)
The Gift: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles (Netflix Anime)
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix Family)
September 11
The Duchess (Netflix Original)
Family Business: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United (Netflix Family)
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted (Netflix Film)
September 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix Documentary)
Izzy’s Koala World (Netflix Family)
Michael McIntyre: Showman (Netflix Comedy Special)
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Challenger: The Final Flight (Netflix Documentary)
Criminal: UK: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Devil All the Time (Netflix Film)
MeatEater: Season 9 (Netflix Original)
The Paramedic (Netflix Film)
Signs: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Sing On! (Netflix Original)
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma (Netflix Anime)
The Last Word (Netflix Original)
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix Original)
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Netflix Family)
Ratched (Netflix Original)
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix Documentary)
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook (Netflix Documentary)
Mighty Express (Netflix Family)
September 23
Enola Holmes (Netflix Film)
Waiting …
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Real Steel
September 25
A Perfect Crime (Netflix Documentary)
Country-Ish (Netflix Original)
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files (Netflix Original)
Sneakerheads (Netflix Original)
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix Original)
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix Comedy Special)
Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix Documentary)
Wentworth: Season 8
What’s going
Leaving September 4
Christopher Robin
September 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
September 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10
The Forgotten
September 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
September 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
September 16
The Witch
September 17
Train to Busan
September 20
Sarah’s Key
September 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
September 22
20 Feet from Stardom
September 26
The Grandmaster
September 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
September 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight’s Tale
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler’s List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
The Social Network
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.