Sacha Baron Cohen takes a rare dramatic role as a deep-cover Israeli agent in Syria in “The Spy.” Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Deaver star in “Unbelievable,” a crime drama based in real events. They are just two of the original limited series that Netflix debuts in September, a lineup that also includes the mystery “The I-Land.”

Ryan Murphy presents his first Netflix original series, “The Politician,” a high-school satire starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange. David Tennant and Hayley Atwell star in “Criminal,” a crime drama that sprawls across 12 different stories in four different countries. And there are new seasons of Matt Groening’s animated series “Disenchantment,” sitcom “The Ranch,” young-adult thriller “Elite” and science-fiction thriller “Glitch.”

The lineup of Netflix original films includes crime drama “In the Shadow of the Moon,” with Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall; comedy “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” with Zach Galifianakis; and documentary “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.”

Netflix also adds the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly”; the fifth and final season of the Fox superhero noir series “Gotham”; “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”; and new seasons of “The Walking Dead,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Call the Midwife” and Showtime series “Shameless.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

September 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

Uncle Naji in UAE

The Walking Dead: Season 9

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

September 4

The World We Make

September 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Netflix Family)

Article 15

Elite: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Spy (Netflix Original)

September 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix Original)

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn (Netflix Original)

Shameless (U.S.): Season 9

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Netflix Original)

September 12

The I-Land (Netflix Original)

The Mind, Explained (Netflix Original)

Turbo

September 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea (Netflix Original)

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Netflix Original)

The Ranch: Part 7 (Netflix Original)

Tall Girl (Netflix Film)

Unbelievable (Netflix Original)

September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

September 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Netflix Original)

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix Family)

September 18

Come and Find Me

September 19

Océans

September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix Film)

Criminal (Netflix Original)

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Fastest Car: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix Documentary)

Las del hockey (Netflix Original)

September 21

Sarah’s Key

September 23

Team Kaylie (Netflix Family)

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Netflix Original)

September 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Birders (Netflix Original)

El recluso (Netflix Original)

Furie

Glitch: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

September 26

Explained: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Grandmaster

September 27

Bard of Blood (Netflix Original)

Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix Family)

El marginal: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix Film)

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician (Netflix Original)

Skylines (Netflix Original)

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury (Netflix Anime)

Vis a vis: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

September 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Netflix Original)

September TBA

Vagabond (Netflix Original)

What’s going

Leaving September 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

The Dark Knight

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

Ghost Ship

Gothika

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

September 4

Kicking and Screaming

September 6

Honey 3

September 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

September 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

September 15

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

September 16

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

September 20

Carol

September 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

September 24

Portlandia: Season 1-5

September 25

Parenthood: Season 1-6

September 26

Bachelorette

Night School