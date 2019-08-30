Sacha Baron Cohen takes a rare dramatic role as a deep-cover Israeli agent in Syria in “The Spy.” Toni Collette and Kaitlyn Deaver star in “Unbelievable,” a crime drama based in real events. They are just two of the original limited series that Netflix debuts in September, a lineup that also includes the mystery “The I-Land.”
Ryan Murphy presents his first Netflix original series, “The Politician,” a high-school satire starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange. David Tennant and Hayley Atwell star in “Criminal,” a crime drama that sprawls across 12 different stories in four different countries. And there are new seasons of Matt Groening’s animated series “Disenchantment,” sitcom “The Ranch,” young-adult thriller “Elite” and science-fiction thriller “Glitch.”
The lineup of Netflix original films includes crime drama “In the Shadow of the Moon,” with Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall; comedy “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” with Zach Galifianakis; and documentary “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates.”
Netflix also adds the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly”; the fifth and final season of the Fox superhero noir series “Gotham”; “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”; and new seasons of “The Walking Dead,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Call the Midwife” and Showtime series “Shameless.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in September, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
September 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
Uncle Naji in UAE
The Walking Dead: Season 9
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
September 4
The World We Make
September 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Netflix Family)
Article 15
Elite: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Spy (Netflix Original)
September 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger (Netflix Original)
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn (Netflix Original)
Shameless (U.S.): Season 9
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Netflix Original)
September 12
The I-Land (Netflix Original)
The Mind, Explained (Netflix Original)
Turbo
September 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea (Netflix Original)
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Netflix Original)
The Ranch: Part 7 (Netflix Original)
Tall Girl (Netflix Film)
Unbelievable (Netflix Original)
September 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
September 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison (Netflix Original)
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
September 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix Family)
September 18
Come and Find Me
September 19
Océans
September 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie (Netflix Film)
Criminal (Netflix Original)
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Fastest Car: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix Documentary)
Las del hockey (Netflix Original)
September 21
Sarah’s Key
September 23
Team Kaylie (Netflix Family)
September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself (Netflix Original)
September 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Birders (Netflix Original)
El recluso (Netflix Original)
Furie
Glitch: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
September 26
Explained: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Grandmaster
September 27
Bard of Blood (Netflix Original)
Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix Family)
El marginal: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
In the Shadow of the Moon (Netflix Film)
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician (Netflix Original)
Skylines (Netflix Original)
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury (Netflix Anime)
Vis a vis: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
September 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum (Netflix Original)
September TBA
Vagabond (Netflix Original)
What’s going
Leaving September 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
The Dark Knight
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
Ghost Ship
Gothika
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
September 4
Kicking and Screaming
September 6
Honey 3
September 9
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
September 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
September 15
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
September 16
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
September 20
Carol
September 23
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
September 24
Portlandia: Season 1-5
September 25
Parenthood: Season 1-6
September 26
Bachelorette
Night School
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.