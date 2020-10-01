Netflix makes its first play for the Oscar race with Aaron Sorkin’s legal drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” with Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Jeremy Strong, and offers a new take on the classic romantic thriller “Rebecca,” with Lily James and Armie Hammer.
Streaming TV includes the limited series “The Queen’s Gambit,” with Anya Taylor Joy; the romantic comedy “Emily in Paris,” with Lily Collins; and the final season of the Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek.”
Of course, it’s also Halloween all month with “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” a miniseries from the creators of “The Haunting of Hill House,” and the Adam Sandler seasonal comedy “Hubie Halloween,” plus the teen horror comedy “Vampires vs. The Bronx,” the supernatural teen adventure “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” and the timely arrival of the debut season of the CBS series “Evil.” There’s also an international buffet of films: historical horror thriller “La Révolution” from France, psychological horror film “Cadaver” from Norway, teen horror “Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” from Poland, “The Day of the Lord” from Spain and “To the Lake” from Poland.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in October, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
October 1
Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Netflix Film)
The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Along Came a Spider
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
The Prince & Me
Poseidon (2006)
The Outpost
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
October 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)
Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)
🎃 The Binding (Netflix Film)
Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)
Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)
Serious Men (Netflix Film)
Song Exploder (Netflix Original)
🎃 Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)
October 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
October 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
🎃 StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)
Walk Away from Love
October 7
🎃 Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)
Schitt’s Creek: Season 6
🎃 To the Lake (Netflix Original)
October 9
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
🎃 The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)
🎃 Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)
October 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
October 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)
October 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball
October 15
🎃 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
October 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
Grand Army (Netflix Original)
In a Valley of Violence
🎃 La Révolution (Netflix Original)
🎃 The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Family)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
Unfriended
October 18
ParaNorman
October 19
🎃 Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)
October 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)
October 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
🎃 Rebecca (Netflix Film)
October 22
Bending the Arc
🎃 Cadaver (Netflix Film)
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
October 23
Barbarians (Netflix Original)
Move (Netflix Original)
Over the Moon (Netflix Film)
Perdida (Netflix Original)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix Original)
October 27
Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix Comedy Special)
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)
October 28
Holidate (Netflix Film)
Metallica Through The Never
🎃 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)
October 30
Bronx (Netflix Film)
🎃 The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
🎃 His House (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
October 31
The 12th Man
Coming soon
Brave Blue World
Start-Up (Netflix Original)
What’s going
Leaving October 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
October 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
October 6
The Water Diviner
October 7
The Last Airbender
October 17
The Green Hornet
October 19
Paper Year
October 22
While We’re Young
October 26
Battle: Los Angeles
October 30
Kristy
October 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte’s Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura
