Netflix makes its first play for the Oscar race with Aaron Sorkin’s legal drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” with Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Jeremy Strong, and offers a new take on the classic romantic thriller “Rebecca,” with Lily James and Armie Hammer.

Streaming TV includes the limited series “The Queen’s Gambit,” with Anya Taylor Joy; the romantic comedy “Emily in Paris,” with Lily Collins; and the final season of the Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek.”

Of course, it’s also Halloween all month with “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” a miniseries from the creators of “The Haunting of Hill House,” and the Adam Sandler seasonal comedy “Hubie Halloween,” plus the teen horror comedy “Vampires vs. The Bronx,” the supernatural teen adventure “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” and the timely arrival of the debut season of the CBS series “Evil.” There’s also an international buffet of films: historical horror thriller “La Révolution” from France, psychological horror film “Cadaver” from Norway, teen horror “Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight” from Poland, “The Day of the Lord” from Spain and “To the Lake” from Poland.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in October, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

October 1

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

Pasal Kau / All Because of You (Netflix Film)

The Worst Witch: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

October 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)

🎃 The Binding (Netflix Film)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original)

Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)

Serious Men (Netflix Film)

Song Exploder (Netflix Original)

🎃 Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)

October 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

October 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

🎃 StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)

Walk Away from Love

October 7

🎃 Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film)

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

🎃 To the Lake (Netflix Original)

October 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Film)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

🎃 The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

🎃 Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

October 15

🎃 A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

🎃 La Révolution (Netflix Original)

🎃 The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 (Netflix Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Unfriended

October 18

ParaNorman

October 19

🎃 Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

October 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

October 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

🎃 Rebecca (Netflix Film)

October 22

Bending the Arc

🎃 Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

October 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Film)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix Original)

October 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix Comedy Special)

Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada / Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

October 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

🎃 Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

October 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

🎃 The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

🎃 His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

October 31

The 12th Man

Coming soon

Brave Blue World

Start-Up (Netflix Original)

What’s going

Leaving October 1

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

October 2

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

October 6

The Water Diviner

October 7

The Last Airbender

October 17

The Green Hornet

October 19

Paper Year

October 22

While We’re Young

October 26

Battle: Los Angeles

October 30

Kristy

October 31

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura