The long-awaited fourth season of the lavish Netflix drama “The Crown” with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip takes the British monarchy into the 1980s and Ron Howard directs “Hillbilly Elegy,” an adaptation of the memoir by J.D. Vance starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Both debut on Netflix in November.

Netflix also gets into the holiday spirit as it starts rolling out the Christmas programming. There’s “Christmas on the Square” with Dolly Parton, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” with Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key, the animated “Alien Xmas” for kids, the holiday romance “Operation Christmas Drop” with Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig, and sequels to “The Christmas Chronicles” with Kurt Russell and “The Princess Switch” with Vanessa Hudgens. Holiday-themed TV includes the young adult romantic comedy series “Dash & Lily” and another season of the confectionary competition “Sugar Rush Christmas.”

And there is more streaming TV, including the offbeat competition series “We Are the Champions,” the Australian sketch comedy series “Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun,” the final season of “Supernatural,” new seasons of “Virgin River” and “American Horror Story,” and the compete run of “Dawson’s Creek.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in November, and what’s leaving.

Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Advertising

Coming Soon

Mismatched (Netflix Original)

Supernatural: Season 15

Trial 4 (Netflix Documentary)

November 1

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)

Mother (Netflix Film)

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas with a Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)

Midnight at the Magnolia

🎁 Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

November 6

Citation (Netflix Film)

Country Ever After (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)

The Late Bloomer

November 9

Undercover: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

November 10

🎁 Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck (Netflix Family)

November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Liberator (Netflix Original)

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)

What We Wanted (Netflix Film)

Advertising

November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo (Netflix Film)

Prom Night

November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

🎁 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)

The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

🎁 Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)

November 19

🎁 The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)

November 20

🎁 Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)

Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

November 22

🎁 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)

Machete Kills

Advertising

November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary)

November 24

🎁 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)

Wonderoos (Netflix Family)

November 25

🎁 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)

Great Pretender: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Film)

November 27

🎁 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)

The Call (Netflix Film)

🎁 Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Documentary)

Don’t Listen (Netflix Film)

🎁 Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

🎁 Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)

Virgin River: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)

November 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

November 29

🎁 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Family)

November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)

Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)

Rust Creek

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving Netflix in November

Leaving November 1

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving November 4

Death House

Leaving November 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving November 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving November 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving November 11

Green Room

Leaving November 14

Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving November 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving November 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving November 17

Sour Grapes

Leaving November 22

End of Watch

Leaving November 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving November 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving November 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving November 30

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac