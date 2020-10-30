The long-awaited fourth season of the lavish Netflix drama “The Crown” with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip takes the British monarchy into the 1980s and Ron Howard directs “Hillbilly Elegy,” an adaptation of the memoir by J.D. Vance starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Both debut on Netflix in November.
Netflix also gets into the holiday spirit as it starts rolling out the Christmas programming. There’s “Christmas on the Square” with Dolly Parton, “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” with Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key, the animated “Alien Xmas” for kids, the holiday romance “Operation Christmas Drop” with Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig, and sequels to “The Christmas Chronicles” with Kurt Russell and “The Princess Switch” with Vanessa Hudgens. Holiday-themed TV includes the young adult romantic comedy series “Dash & Lily” and another season of the confectionary competition “Sugar Rush Christmas.”
And there is more streaming TV, including the offbeat competition series “We Are the Champions,” the Australian sketch comedy series “Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun,” the final season of “Supernatural,” new seasons of “Virgin River” and “American Horror Story,” and the compete run of “Dawson’s Creek.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in November, and what’s leaving.
Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming Soon
Mismatched (Netflix Original)
Supernatural: Season 15
Trial 4 (Netflix Documentary)
November 1
M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
November 2
Prospect
November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)
Mother (Netflix Film)
November 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas with a Prince
Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
November 5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)
Midnight at the Magnolia
🎁 Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)
Paranormal (Netflix Original)
November 6
Citation (Netflix Film)
Country Ever After (Netflix Original)
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)
The Late Bloomer
November 9
Undercover: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
November 10
🎁 Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck (Netflix Family)
November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Liberator (Netflix Original)
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)
What We Wanted (Netflix Film)
November 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo (Netflix Film)
Prom Night
November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
🎁 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)
The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)
The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
November 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
November 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
🎁 Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
November 19
🎁 The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)
November 20
🎁 Alien Xmas (Netflix Film)
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)
Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)
November 22
🎁 Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)
Machete Kills
November 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary)
November 24
🎁 Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)
Wonderoos (Netflix Family)
November 25
🎁 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)
Great Pretender: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
November 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul (Netflix Film)
November 27
🎁 A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)
The Call (Netflix Film)
🎁 Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Documentary)
Don’t Listen (Netflix Film)
🎁 Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
🎁 Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)
Virgin River: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)
November 28
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)
November 29
🎁 Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! (Netflix Family)
November 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)
Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Leaving Netflix in November
Leaving November 1
Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving November 4
Death House
Leaving November 6
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving November 7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving November 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving November 11
Green Room
Leaving November 14
Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving November 15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving November 16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving November 17
Sour Grapes
Leaving November 22
End of Watch
Leaving November 23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving November 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving November 27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer’s Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Leaving November 30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
