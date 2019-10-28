Netflix meets the new competitors to its streaming dominance with its most expensive original film to date, “The Irishman,” and a new season of its acclaimed historical drama “The Crown.”

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” an epic crime drama starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Al Pacino, comes to the streaming service less than a month after its debut in select theaters. The third season of “The Crown” brings the story of Elizabeth II into the 1970s with a new cast, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

November also brings a slate of new films, from historical drama “The King,” with Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson, and “American Son,” an adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway starring Kerry Washington, to light holiday movies: “Holiday in the Wilderness,” with Rob Lowe and Kristen Davis; “The Knight Before Christmas,” with Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse; “Holiday Rush,” with Romany Malco and Darlene Love; and animated feature “Klaus,” with the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons.

New series launching in November include “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” an anthology series inspired by Parton’s music; the animated “Green Eggs and Ham,” based on the children’s book by Dr. Seuss; and family sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever,” with Dennis Quaid.

There are also new seasons of “Atypical,” “The End of the F***ing World,” “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” and “Queer Eye” (in Japan!); and stand-up comedy specials with Seth Meyers, Jeff Garlin, Mike Birbiglia and John Crist.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in November, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

November 1

American Son (Netflix Television Event)

Atypical: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Drive (Netflix Original Film)

Fire in Paradise (Netflix Documentary)

Hache (Netflix Original Series)

Hello Ninja (Netflix Family)

Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Original Film)

The King (Netflix Original Film)

The Man Without Gravity (Netflix Original Film)

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! (Netflix Original Series)

True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Family)

We Are the Wave (Netflix Original Series)

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

The Christmas Candle

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

The Deep: Season 3

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

The Game

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

November 4

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door (Netflix Documentary)

District 9

November 5

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix Original Special)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Tune in for Love (Netflix Original Film)

Undercover Brother 2

November 6

Burning Cane

SCAMS (Netflix Original Series)

Shadow

November 7

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

November 8

Busted!: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Netflix Original Series)

Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix Original Series)

Let It Snow (Netflix Original Film)

Paradise Beach (Netflix Original Film)

Wild District: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

November 9

Little Things: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

November 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (Netflix Original Series)

November 11

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

November 12

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Netflix Original Special)

November 13

Maradona in Mexico (Netflix Documentary)

November 14

The Stranded (Netflix Original Series)

November 15

Avlu: Part 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Club (Netflix Original Series)

Earthquake Bird (Netflix Original Film)

GO!: The Unforgettable Party (Netflix Family)

House Arrest (Netflix Original Film)

I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix Original Series)

Klaus (Netflix Original Film)

Llama Llama: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

November 16

Suffragette

November 17

The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

November 19

Iliza: Unveiled (Netflix Original Series)

No hay tiempo para la verguenza (Netflix Documentary)

November 20

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix Documentary)

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Netflix Documentary)

November 21

The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Original Film)

Mortel (Netflix Original Series)

November 22

Dino Girl Gauko (Netflix Family)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix Original Series)

The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

High Seas: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère (Netflix Original Film)

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Netflix Original Series)

Nobody’s Looking (Netflix Original Series)

Singapore Social (Netflix Original Series)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 (Netflix Family)

November 23

End of Watch

November 24

Shot Caller

November 25

Dirty John: Season 1

November 26

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix Original Special)

Super Monsters Save Christmas (Netflix Family)

True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Family)

November 27

Broken (Netflix Documentary)

The Irishman (Netflix Original Film)

November 28

Holiday Rush (Netflix Original Film)

John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That (Netflix Original Special)

Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix Original Series)

Mytho (Netflix Original Series)

November 29

Atlantics (Netflix Original Film)

Chip and Potato: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

I Lost My Body (Netflix Original Film)

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original Series)

Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix Original Series)

Date to be announced

Levius (Netflix Anime)

What’s going

Leaving November 1

42

300

The American

The Bank Job

The Bishop’s Wife

As Good as It Gets

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Chasing Liberty

A Dog’s Life

Gran Torino

Groundhog Day

The House Bunny

Little Women

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade

Road House

Romeo Is Bleeding

Scary Movie 2

Scream

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Sixth Sense

Stardust

Stitches

Taking Lives

November 2

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3

November 3

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1

November 5

Blue Bloods: Season 1-8

November 15

Continuum: Season 1-4

November 16

Mamma Mia!

November 22

Nikita: Season 1-4

November 23

The Red Road: Season 1-2

November 25

Boyhood

November 29

Coco

November 30

Life Unexpected: Season 1-2