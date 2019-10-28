Netflix meets the new competitors to its streaming dominance with its most expensive original film to date, “The Irishman,” and a new season of its acclaimed historical drama “The Crown.”
Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” an epic crime drama starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Al Pacino, comes to the streaming service less than a month after its debut in select theaters. The third season of “The Crown” brings the story of Elizabeth II into the 1970s with a new cast, including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
November also brings a slate of new films, from historical drama “The King,” with Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson, and “American Son,” an adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway starring Kerry Washington, to light holiday movies: “Holiday in the Wilderness,” with Rob Lowe and Kristen Davis; “The Knight Before Christmas,” with Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse; “Holiday Rush,” with Romany Malco and Darlene Love; and animated feature “Klaus,” with the voices of Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons.
New series launching in November include “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” an anthology series inspired by Parton’s music; the animated “Green Eggs and Ham,” based on the children’s book by Dr. Seuss; and family sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever,” with Dennis Quaid.
There are also new seasons of “Atypical,” “The End of the F***ing World,” “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” and “Queer Eye” (in Japan!); and stand-up comedy specials with Seth Meyers, Jeff Garlin, Mike Birbiglia and John Crist.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in November, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
November 1
American Son (Netflix Television Event)
Atypical: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Drive (Netflix Original Film)
Fire in Paradise (Netflix Documentary)
Hache (Netflix Original Series)
Hello Ninja (Netflix Family)
Holiday in the Wild (Netflix Original Film)
The King (Netflix Original Film)
The Man Without Gravity (Netflix Original Film)
Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! (Netflix Original Series)
True: Grabbleapple Harvest (Netflix Family)
We Are the Wave (Netflix Original Series)
Apache Warrior
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1
Billy on the Street
Christmas Break-In
The Christmas Candle
Christmas in the Heartlands
Christmas Survival
The Deep: Season 3
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
The Game
Grease
Holly Star
How to Be a Latin Lover
Love Jones
Mars: Season 2
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2
Paid in Full
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Santa Girl
Sling Blade
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
Step Brothers
Up North
Wild Child
Zombieland
November 4
A Holiday Engagement
Christmas Crush
Dear Santa
The Devil Next Door (Netflix Documentary)
District 9
November 5
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix Original Special)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Tune in for Love (Netflix Original Film)
Undercover Brother 2
November 6
Burning Cane
SCAMS (Netflix Original Series)
Shadow
November 7
The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open
November 8
Busted!: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (Netflix Original Series)
Green Eggs and Ham (Netflix Original Series)
Let It Snow (Netflix Original Film)
Paradise Beach (Netflix Original Film)
Wild District: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
November 9
Little Things: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
November 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (Netflix Original Series)
November 11
A Single Man
Chief of Staff: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
November 12
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago (Netflix Original Special)
November 13
Maradona in Mexico (Netflix Documentary)
November 14
The Stranded (Netflix Original Series)
November 15
Avlu: Part 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Club (Netflix Original Series)
Earthquake Bird (Netflix Original Film)
GO!: The Unforgettable Party (Netflix Family)
House Arrest (Netflix Original Film)
I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry (Netflix Original Series)
Klaus (Netflix Original Film)
Llama Llama: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
November 16
Suffragette
November 17
The Crown: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
November 19
Iliza: Unveiled (Netflix Original Series)
No hay tiempo para la verguenza (Netflix Documentary)
November 20
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (Netflix Documentary)
Dream/Killer
Lorena, la de pies ligeros (Netflix Documentary)
November 21
The Knight Before Christmas (Netflix Original Film)
Mortel (Netflix Original Series)
November 22
Dino Girl Gauko (Netflix Family)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix Original Series)
The Dragon Prince: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
High Seas: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3
Mon frère (Netflix Original Film)
Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Narcoworld: Dope Stories (Netflix Original Series)
Nobody’s Looking (Netflix Original Series)
Singapore Social (Netflix Original Series)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 (Netflix Family)
November 23
End of Watch
November 24
Shot Caller
November 25
Dirty John: Season 1
November 26
Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix Original Special)
Super Monsters Save Christmas (Netflix Family)
True: Winter Wishes (Netflix Family)
November 27
Broken (Netflix Documentary)
The Irishman (Netflix Original Film)
November 28
Holiday Rush (Netflix Original Film)
John Crist: I Ain’t Prayin For That (Netflix Original Special)
Merry Happy Whatever (Netflix Original Series)
Mytho (Netflix Original Series)
November 29
Atlantics (Netflix Original Film)
Chip and Potato: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
I Lost My Body (Netflix Original Film)
La Reina del Sur: Season 2
The Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original Series)
Sugar Rush Christmas (Netflix Original Series)
Date to be announced
Levius (Netflix Anime)
What’s going
Leaving November 1
42
300
The American
The Bank Job
The Bishop’s Wife
As Good as It Gets
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Chasing Liberty
A Dog’s Life
Gran Torino
Groundhog Day
The House Bunny
Little Women
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade
Road House
Romeo Is Bleeding
Scary Movie 2
Scream
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Sex and the City: The Movie
The Sixth Sense
Stardust
Stitches
Taking Lives
November 2
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 1-3
November 3
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby: Season 1
November 5
Blue Bloods: Season 1-8
November 15
Continuum: Season 1-4
November 16
Mamma Mia!
November 22
Nikita: Season 1-4
November 23
The Red Road: Season 1-2
November 25
Boyhood
November 29
Coco
November 30
Life Unexpected: Season 1-2
