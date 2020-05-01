Steve Carell heads up “Space Force,” an original comedy created by Carell’s “The Office”-mate Greg Daniels, and Ryan Murphy offers his take on “Hollywood” in his 1940s period piece series starring Darren Criss, Patti LuPone and Samara Weaving — two of the new shows launching on Netflix in May.

Other new shows include the limited series “The Eddy,” with André Holland as a jazz-club owner in Paris, and family drama “Sweet Magnolias.” There are also new seasons of “Dead to Me,” “Workin’ Moms,” “Dynasty,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Charmed,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl” and “The Flash.”

Among the new movies this month: the award-winning “Uncut Gems,” with Adam Sandler; the Netflix original drama “All Day and a Night,” with Jeffrey Wright and Regina Taylor; comedies “The Lovebirds,” with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, and “The Wrong Missy,” with David Spade and Lauren Lapkus; LGBTQ teen comedy “The Half of It“; and interactive comedy special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend,” with Ellie Kemper.

Nonfiction programs include “Trial by Media” and “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.” Plus: stand-up comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld and Patton Oswalt, and a concert special with Ben Platt.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in May, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

May 1

All Day and a Night (Netflix Film)

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Get In (Netflix Film)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)

The Half of It (Netflix Film)

Hollywood (Netflix Original)

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

May 8

18 regali (Netflix Film)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)

Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Eddy (Netflix Original)

The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria (Netflix Original)

May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)

Trial By Media (Netflix Documentary)

May 12

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special)

May 13

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film)

May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film)

May 22

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds (Netflix Film)

Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 27

I’m No Longer Here (Netflix Film)

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)

La corazonada (Netflix Film)

May 29

Space Force (Netflix Original)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Date to be announced

Blood & Water (Netflix Original)

Mystic Pop-up Bar (Netflix Original)

Supergirl: Season 5

What’s going

Leaving May 1

John Carter

May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

May 18

Scandal: Season 1-7

May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25

Bitten: Season 1-3

May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich