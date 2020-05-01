Steve Carell heads up “Space Force,” an original comedy created by Carell’s “The Office”-mate Greg Daniels, and Ryan Murphy offers his take on “Hollywood” in his 1940s period piece series starring Darren Criss, Patti LuPone and Samara Weaving — two of the new shows launching on Netflix in May.
Other new shows include the limited series “The Eddy,” with André Holland as a jazz-club owner in Paris, and family drama “Sweet Magnolias.” There are also new seasons of “Dead to Me,” “Workin’ Moms,” “Dynasty,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Charmed,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl” and “The Flash.”
Among the new movies this month: the award-winning “Uncut Gems,” with Adam Sandler; the Netflix original drama “All Day and a Night,” with Jeffrey Wright and Regina Taylor; comedies “The Lovebirds,” with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, and “The Wrong Missy,” with David Spade and Lauren Lapkus; LGBTQ teen comedy “The Half of It“; and interactive comedy special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend,” with Ellie Kemper.
Nonfiction programs include “Trial by Media” and “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics.” Plus: stand-up comedy specials from Jerry Seinfeld and Patton Oswalt, and a concert special with Ben Platt.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in May, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
May 1
All Day and a Night (Netflix Film)
Almost Happy (Netflix Original)
Get In (Netflix Film)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)
The Half of It (Netflix Film)
Hollywood (Netflix Original)
Into the Night (Netflix Original)
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)
Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
May 8
18 regali (Netflix Film)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)
Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Eddy (Netflix Original)
The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Valeria (Netflix Original)
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)
Trial By Media (Netflix Documentary)
May 12
True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special)
May 13
The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film)
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15
Chichipatos (Netflix Original)
District 9
I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)
Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 (Netflix Family)
White Lines (Netflix Original)
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 18
The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)
Trumbo
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film)
May 22
Control Z (Netflix Original)
History 101 (Netflix Original)
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds (Netflix Film)
Selling Sunset: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)
May 27
I’m No Longer Here (Netflix Film)
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 28
Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)
La corazonada (Netflix Film)
May 29
Space Force (Netflix Original)
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
Date to be announced
Blood & Water (Netflix Original)
Mystic Pop-up Bar (Netflix Original)
Supergirl: Season 5
What’s going
Leaving May 1
John Carter
May 15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
May 18
Scandal: Season 1-7
May 19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25
Bitten: Season 1-3
May 30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
