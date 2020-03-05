Two of Netflix’s most popular foreign-language shows return in March: the long-awaited third season of the German murder-mystery series “Babylon Berlin,” set during the end of the Weimar era against the rise of the Nazis (delayed from the previously announced February debut); and “Kingdom,” the South Korean historical drama that mixes royal intrigue with action spectacle and zombie horror.
A new slate of original movies arrives, including crime flick “Spenser Confidential,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke; murder mystery “Lost Girls,” with Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne; family drama “Uncorked,” with Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance; and interactive animated adventure “Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal.”
New series include “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” starring Octavia Spencer as America’s first female self-made millionaire; and “The English Game,” Julian Fellowes’ drama charting the origin of English football.
Also coming in March are the family-friendly medieval adventure “The Letter for the King“; animated comedy “Shaun the Sheep — Adventures from Mossy Bottom“; comedy “Feel Good,” with stand-up comedian Mae Martin; and the anime spinoff “Altered Carbon: Resleeved.” Plus: new seasons of “Ozark,” with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney; animated kids show “Boss Baby: Back in Business“; and the nonfiction shows “Ugly Delicious” and “Dirty Money.”
Arriving from overseas: the science-fiction thriller “The Platform,” from Spain; survivalist thriller “The Decline,” from France; biographical drama “Curtiz,” about the Hungarian-born Hollywood director; and limited series “Unorthodox,” from Germany.
Stand-up comedy specials feature Taylor Tomlinson, Marc Maron and Bert Kreischner.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
What’s coming
March 1
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Always a Bridesmaid
Beyond the Mat
Cop Out
Corpse Bride
Donnie Brasco
Freedom Writers
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
The Gift
GoodFellas
Haywire
He’s Just Not That Into You
Hook
Hugo
The Interview
Kung Fu Panda 2
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Life as We Know It
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Outbreak
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Resident Evil: Extinction
Richie Rich
Semi-Pro
The Shawshank Redemption
Sleepover
Space Jam
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3
There Will Be Blood
Tootsie
Valentine’s Day
Velvet Colección: Grand Finale
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
March 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 4
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
March 5
Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)
Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)
March 6
Guilty (Netflix Film)
I am Jonas (Netflix Film)
Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)
Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)
Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
March 8
Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)
March 10
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
March 11
The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original Series)
Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Last Ferry
On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Summer Night
March 12
Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original Series)
March 13
100 Humans (Netflix Original Series)
BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)
Bloodride (Netflix Original Series)
Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Go Karts (Netflix Film)
Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Lost Girls (Netflix Film)
The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original Series)
Women of the Night (Netflix Original Series)
March 15
Aftermath
March 16
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Search Party
Silver Linings Playbook
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
The Young Messiah
March 17
Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)
All American: Season 2
Black Lightning: Season 3
Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)
March 18
Lu Over the Wall
March 19
Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)
Feel Good (Netflix Original Series)
March 20
A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)
Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Buddi (Netflix Family)
Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
The English Game (Netflix Original Series)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)
Maska (Netflix Film)
The Platform (Netflix Film)
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original Series)
Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)
Ultras (Netflix Film)
March 23
Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)
March 25
Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)
Curtiz (Netflix Film)
The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)
Signs (Netflix Original Series)
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
March 26
7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Blood Father
Unorthodox (Netflix Original Series)
March 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Decline (Netflix Film)
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)
Il processo (Netflix Original Series)
Killing Them Softly
Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
There’s Something in the Water
True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)
Uncorked (Netflix Film)
Coming soon
ARASHI’s Diary — Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary)
Ladies Up (Netflix Comedy Special)
What’s going
Leaving March 3
Black Panther
The Men Who Stare at Goats
March 4
F the Prom
March 7
Blue Jasmine
The Jane Austen Book Club
The Waterboy
March 9
Eat Pray Love
March 14
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Classic Collection 3
March 15
Coraline
March 17
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4
March 19
The L Word: Season 1-6
Zodiac
March 24
Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time
March 30
Batman Begins
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
The Dark Knight
Death at a Funeral
Drugs, Inc.: Season 5
Hairspray
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New York Minute
P.S. I Love You
Paranormal Activity
Small Soldiers
Wild Wild West
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.