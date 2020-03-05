Two of Netflix’s most popular foreign-language shows return in March: the long-awaited third season of the German murder-mystery series “Babylon Berlin,” set during the end of the Weimar era against the rise of the Nazis (delayed from the previously announced February debut); and “Kingdom,” the South Korean historical drama that mixes royal intrigue with action spectacle and zombie horror.

A new slate of original movies arrives, including crime flick “Spenser Confidential,” starring Mark Wahlberg and Winston Duke; murder mystery “Lost Girls,” with Amy Ryan and Gabriel Byrne; family drama “Uncorked,” with Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance; and interactive animated adventure “Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal.”

New series include “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” starring Octavia Spencer as America’s first female self-made millionaire; and “The English Game,” Julian Fellowes’ drama charting the origin of English football.

Also coming in March are the family-friendly medieval adventure “The Letter for the King“; animated comedy “Shaun the Sheep — Adventures from Mossy Bottom“; comedy “Feel Good,” with stand-up comedian Mae Martin; and the anime spinoff “Altered Carbon: Resleeved.” Plus: new seasons of “Ozark,” with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney; animated kids show “Boss Baby: Back in Business“; and the nonfiction shows “Ugly Delicious” and “Dirty Money.”

Arriving from overseas: the science-fiction thriller “The Platform,” from Spain; survivalist thriller “The Decline,” from France; biographical drama “Curtiz,” about the Hungarian-born Hollywood director; and limited series “Unorthodox,” from Germany.

Stand-up comedy specials feature Taylor Tomlinson, Marc Maron and Bert Kreischner.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

What’s coming

March 1

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

The Gift

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

The Interview

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

The Shawshank Redemption

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

March 5

Castlevania: Season 3 (Netflix Anime)

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors (Netflix Family)

March 6

Guilty (Netflix Film)

I am Jonas (Netflix Film)

Paradise PD: Part 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Protector: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Spenser Confidential (Netflix Film)

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City (Netflix Film)

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix Film)

March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (Netflix Family)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

March 11

The Circle Brazil (Netflix Original Series)

Dirty Money: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Last Ferry

On My Block: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Summer Night

March 12

Hospital Playlist (Netflix Original Series)

March 13

100 Humans (Netflix Original Series)

BEASTARS (Netflix Anime)

Bloodride (Netflix Original Series)

Elite: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Go Karts (Netflix Film)

Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Lost Girls (Netflix Film)

The Valhalla Murders (Netflix Original Series)

Women of the Night (Netflix Original Series)

March 15

Aftermath

March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Search Party

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy (Netflix Comedy Special)

All American: Season 2

Black Lightning: Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (Netflix Family)

March 18

Lu Over the Wall

March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Netflix Anime)

Feel Good (Netflix Original Series)

March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story (Netflix Documentary)

Archibald’s Next Big Thing: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Buddi (Netflix Family)

Dino Girl Gauko: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

The English Game (Netflix Original Series)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Letter for the King (Netflix Family)

Maska (Netflix Film)

The Platform (Netflix Film)

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix Original Series)

Tiger King (Netflix Documentary)

Ultras (Netflix Film)

March 23

Sol Levante (Netflix Anime)

March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (Netflix Documentary)

Curtiz (Netflix Film)

The Occupant (Hogar) (Netflix Film)

Signs (Netflix Original Series)

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Blood Father

Unorthodox (Netflix Original Series)

March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Decline (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (Netflix Family)

Il processo (Netflix Original Series)

Killing Them Softly

Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

There’s Something in the Water

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (Netflix Family)

Uncorked (Netflix Film)

Coming soon

ARASHI’s Diary — Voyage (New Episodes) (Netflix Documentary)

Ladies Up (Netflix Comedy Special)

What’s going

Leaving March 3

Black Panther

The Men Who Stare at Goats

March 4

F the Prom

March 7

Blue Jasmine

The Jane Austen Book Club

The Waterboy

March 9

Eat Pray Love

March 14

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Classic Collection 3

March 15

Coraline

March 17

Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 1-4

March 19

The L Word: Season 1-6

Zodiac

March 24

Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time

March 30

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

The Dark Knight

Death at a Funeral

Drugs, Inc.: Season 5

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

Wild Wild West