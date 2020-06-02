Netflix releases a whole new slate of original movies in June, including the war drama “Da 5 Bloods,” directed by Spike Lee and starring Chadwick Boseman; comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams; and filmmaker Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network,” a spy thriller starring Penélope Cruz and Gael García Bernal.

June also brings the final season of “Fuller House”; a new animated “Pokémon” series for kids; crime thriller “The Woods,” from Poland; the complete run of the acclaimed “Hannibal,” with Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen; and new seasons of “Queer Eye,” “Pose,” “Marcella,” “The Order,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Politician,” “Mr. Iglesias,” “F is for Family,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Roswell, New Mexico.”

And that’s not all. There’s the Netflix Original crime film “The Last Days of American Crime,” with Édgar Ramírez and Michael Pitt; animated feature “A Whisker Away,” from Japan; “The Disaster Artist,” with James Franco; Oscar winner “The Help,” with Emma Stone and Viola Davis; Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” with Saoirse Ronan; documentaries “Spelling the Dream,” “Lenox Hill” and “Athlete A”; and stand-up comedy specials from George Lopez, Jo Koy and Eric Andre.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in June and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

The Boy

Cape Fear

The Car (1977)

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

The Disaster Artist

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

The Help

Inside Man

The Lake House

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Queen

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

June 2

Alone: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original)

True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)

June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)

June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)

Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)

June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)

Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (new episodes weekly; Netflix Original)

June 8

Before I Fall

June 10

Curon (Netflix Original)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)

Middle Men

My Mister: Season 1

Reality Z (Netflix Original)

June 11

Pose: Season 2

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)

Dating Around: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

F is for Family: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)

The Search (Netflix Original)

The Woods (Netflix Original)

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

June 15

Underdogs

June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

June 18

A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)

One Take (Netflix Film)

The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June 19

Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)

Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)

Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)

Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

One-Way To Tomorrow (Netflix Film)

The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)

Wasp Network (Netflix Film)

June 21

Goldie

June 22

Dark Skies

June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

June 24

Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)

Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)

Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí (Netflix Film)

June 26

Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)

Home Game (Netflix Documentary)

Straight Up

June 29

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

Adú (Netflix Film)

BNA (Netflix Anime)

George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)

Dates coming soon

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

What’s going

Leaving June 1

The King’s Speech

June 3

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

A Perfect Man

June 7

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

June 9

Mad Men: Season 1-7

June 10

Standoff

June 11

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

June 12

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

June 24

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

June 30

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn’s Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man