Netflix releases a whole new slate of original movies in June, including the war drama “Da 5 Bloods,” directed by Spike Lee and starring Chadwick Boseman; comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams; and filmmaker Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network,” a spy thriller starring Penélope Cruz and Gael García Bernal.
June also brings the final season of “Fuller House”; a new animated “Pokémon” series for kids; crime thriller “The Woods,” from Poland; the complete run of the acclaimed “Hannibal,” with Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen; and new seasons of “Queer Eye,” “Pose,” “Marcella,” “The Order,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Politician,” “Mr. Iglesias,” “F is for Family,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “Roswell, New Mexico.”
And that’s not all. There’s the Netflix Original crime film “The Last Days of American Crime,” with Édgar Ramírez and Michael Pitt; animated feature “A Whisker Away,” from Japan; “The Disaster Artist,” with James Franco; Oscar winner “The Help,” with Emma Stone and Viola Davis; Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” with Saoirse Ronan; documentaries “Spelling the Dream,” “Lenox Hill” and “Athlete A”; and stand-up comedy specials from George Lopez, Jo Koy and Eric Andre.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in June and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
The Boy
Cape Fear
The Car (1977)
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
The Disaster Artist
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
The Help
Inside Man
The Lake House
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Queen
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix Original)
True: Rainbow Rescue (Netflix Family)
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream (Netflix Documentary)
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (Netflix Anime)
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (Netflix Original)
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai (Netflix Film)
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix Film)
Queer Eye: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (new episodes weekly; Netflix Original)
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
Curon (Netflix Original)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill (Netflix Documentary)
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
Reality Z (Netflix Original)
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Film)
Dating Around: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
F is for Family: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jo Koy: In His Elements (Netflix Comedy Special)
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Netflix Family)
The Search (Netflix Original)
The Woods (Netflix Original)
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4 (Netflix Family)
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 14
Marcella: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
June 15
Underdogs
June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
June 18
A Whisker Away (Netflix Anime)
One Take (Netflix Film)
The Order: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
June 19
Babies: Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Father Soldier Son (Netflix Documentary)
Feel the Beat (Netflix Film)
Floor Is Lava (Netflix Original)
Lost Bullet (Netflix Film)
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
One-Way To Tomorrow (Netflix Film)
The Politician: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Rhyme Time Town (Netflix Family)
Wasp Network (Netflix Film)
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)
June 24
Athlete A (Netflix Documentary)
Crazy Delicious (Netflix Original)
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí (Netflix Film)
June 26
Amar y vivir (Netflix Original)
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix Film)
Home Game (Netflix Documentary)
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
June 30
Adú (Netflix Film)
BNA (Netflix Anime)
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half (Netflix Comedy Special)
Dates coming soon
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix Original)
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 2
The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story
What’s going
Leaving June 1
The King’s Speech
June 3
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
A Perfect Man
June 7
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
June 9
Mad Men: Season 1-7
June 10
Standoff
June 11
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell
June 12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
June 24
Avengers: Infinity War
June 27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
