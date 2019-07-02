“Stranger Things,” the wonderfully weird Netflix original spooky series that has become a pop-culture phenomenon, returns for a third-season summer adventure for the kids of Hawkins, Indiana; “Orange is the New Black” comes to an end with its seventh and final season; and Emily Blunt floats in to rescue the Banks children once again in “Mary Poppins Returns.”
They come to Netflix in July along with the Netflix Original science-fiction series “Another Life,” with Katee Sackhoff; the documentary “The Great Hack,” about the Cambridge Analytical scandal; the CBS murder-mystery series “In The Dark”; the stand-up comedy specials “Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room” and “Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?”; and new seasons of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” “Queer Eye” and “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.”
Foreign features include “Cities of Last Things” from Taiwan; “Sorry Angel” from France; zombie action comedy “Girls With Balls” from France; road-movie drama “4L” from Spain; and the new foreign-language TV series “Designated Survivor: 60 Days,” a South Korean remake of the American series.
Among the older titles coming in July are “The Iron Lady,” starring Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher; Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”; the indie drama “Frozen River”; “The American,” with George Clooney; cult comedy “Caddyshack,” family-friendly animated features “The Croods” and “The Princess and the Frog”; and the Martin Scorsese features “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?,” “Mean Streets,” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and “Taxi Driver.”
Among the films leaving in July are Ben Affleck’s “Gone Baby Gone”; “The Immigrant,” with Marion Cotillard; “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”; Oscar-winning dark fantasy “Pan’s Labyrinth”; and classics “The Wild Bunch,” “Cool Hand Luke,” “Doctor Zhivago” and “East of Eden.”
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in July, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
July 1
Designated Survivor: 60 days (Netflix Original)
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room (Netflix Original Special)
The Accountant of Auschwitz
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
The American
Astro Boy
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
The Hangover
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Netflix Original)
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Netflix Original)
Good Witch: Season 4
July 3
The Last Czars (Netflix Original)
Yummy Mummies: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3 (Netflix Original)
July 5
In The Dark: Season 1
July 6
Free Rein: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
July 9
Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
July 10
Family Reunion (Netflix Family)
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental (Netflix Original)
July 11
Cities of Last Things (Netflix Original Film)
July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
4 latas (Netflix Original Film)
Blown Away (Netflix Original)
Bonus Family: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Extreme Engagement (Netflix Original)
Kidnapping Stella (Netflix Original Film)
Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1
Point Blank (Netflix Original Film)
Smart People
Taco Chronicles (Netflix Original)
True Tunes: Songs (Netflix Family)
July 13
Sorry Angel
July 16
The Break-Up
Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (Netflix Original)
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
July 18
Secret Obsession (Netflix Original Film)
July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original)
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
La casa de papel: Part 3 (Netflix Original)
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Queer Eye: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac (Netflix Anime)
Typewriter (Netflix Original)
July 22
Inglourious Basterds
July 24
The Great Hack (Netflix Original)
July 25
Another Life (Netflix Original)
Workin’ Moms: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
July 26
Boi (Netflix Original Film)
The Exception
Girls With Balls (Netflix Original Film)
My First First Love: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
The Son (Netflix Original Film)
Sugar Rush: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Worst Witch: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
July 29
The Croods
July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (Netflix Original Special)
July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part l (Netflix Anime)
The Letdown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Red Sea Diving Resort (Netflix Original Film)
Wentworth: Season 7
Last call
Leaving July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
The Boondock Saints
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1
The Interview
It Takes Two
Malibu’s Most Wanted
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Monster-in-Law
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Pan’s Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
The Wild Bunch
July 2
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard
July 9
Lion
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 14
The Immigrant
July 16
American Gangster
July 27
Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7
July 30
Staten Island Summer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.