“Stranger Things,” the wonderfully weird Netflix original spooky series that has become a pop-culture phenomenon, returns for a third-season summer adventure for the kids of Hawkins, Indiana; “Orange is the New Black” comes to an end with its seventh and final season; and Emily Blunt floats in to rescue the Banks children once again in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

They come to Netflix in July along with the Netflix Original science-fiction series “Another Life,” with Katee Sackhoff; the documentary “The Great Hack,” about the Cambridge Analytical scandal; the CBS murder-mystery series “In The Dark”; the stand-up comedy specials “Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room” and “Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?”; and new seasons of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” “Queer Eye” and “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants.”

Foreign features include “Cities of Last Things” from Taiwan; “Sorry Angel” from France; zombie action comedy “Girls With Balls” from France; road-movie drama “4L” from Spain; and the new foreign-language TV series “Designated Survivor: 60 Days,” a South Korean remake of the American series.

Among the older titles coming in July are “The Iron Lady,” starring Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher; Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”; the indie drama “Frozen River”; “The American,” with George Clooney; cult comedy “Caddyshack,” family-friendly animated features “The Croods” and “The Princess and the Frog”; and the Martin Scorsese features “Who’s That Knocking at My Door?,” “Mean Streets,” “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and “Taxi Driver.”

Among the films leaving in July are Ben Affleck’s “Gone Baby Gone”; “The Immigrant,” with Marion Cotillard; “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”; Oscar-winning dark fantasy “Pan’s Labyrinth”; and classics “The Wild Bunch,” “Cool Hand Luke,” “Doctor Zhivago” and “East of Eden.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in July, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 days (Netflix Original)

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room (Netflix Original Special)

The Accountant of Auschwitz

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

The American

Astro Boy

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

The Hangover

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (Netflix Original)

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (Netflix Original)

Good Witch: Season 4

July 3

The Last Czars (Netflix Original)

Yummy Mummies: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3 (Netflix Original)

July 5

In The Dark: Season 1

July 6

Free Rein: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

July 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

July 10

Family Reunion (Netflix Family)

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental (Netflix Original)

July 11

Cities of Last Things (Netflix Original Film)

July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

4 latas (Netflix Original Film)

Blown Away (Netflix Original)

Bonus Family: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Extreme Engagement (Netflix Original)

Kidnapping Stella (Netflix Original Film)

Luis Miguel — The Series: Season 1

Point Blank (Netflix Original Film)

Smart People

Taco Chronicles (Netflix Original)

True Tunes: Songs (Netflix Family)

July 13

Sorry Angel

July 16

The Break-Up

Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein (Netflix Original)

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

July 18

Secret Obsession (Netflix Original Film)

July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

La casa de papel: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Queer Eye: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac (Netflix Anime)

Typewriter (Netflix Original)

July 22

Inglourious Basterds

July 24

The Great Hack (Netflix Original)

July 25

Another Life (Netflix Original)

Workin’ Moms: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

July 26

Boi (Netflix Original Film)

The Exception

Girls With Balls (Netflix Original Film)

My First First Love: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

The Son (Netflix Original Film)

Sugar Rush: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Worst Witch: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

July 29

The Croods

July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? (Netflix Original Special)

July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l (Netflix Anime)

The Letdown: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Red Sea Diving Resort (Netflix Original Film)

Wentworth: Season 7

Last call

Leaving July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

The Boondock Saints

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 1

The Interview

It Takes Two

Malibu’s Most Wanted

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Monster-in-Law

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Pan’s Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

The Wild Bunch

July 2

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

July 9

Lion

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 14

The Immigrant

July 16

American Gangster

July 27

Pretty Little Liars: Seasons 1-7

July 30

Staten Island Summer