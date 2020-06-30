Charlize Theron takes the lead in “The Old Guard,” an action thriller from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Cate Blanchett offers the limited series “Stateless,” an Australian drama based on a true story that Blanchett co-created and stars in with Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, and Dominic West. They debut on Netflix in July.

New series arriving during the month include “Cursed,” a new take on the Arthurian legend from co-creator Frank Miller, and teen fantasy series “Warrior Nun.” The second season of “Umbrella Academy” also debuts, along with new seasons of “Shameless,” “In the Dark” and “Norsemen.”

Plus: a revival of “Unsolved Mysteries”; the limited series “Fear City: New York vs The Mafia” and “The Business of Drugs”; sports series “The Last Dance”; the horror series “Ju-On: Origins” from Japan; and the final episodes of the hit Spanish series “Cable Girls.”

For younger audiences, Netflix launches “The Baby-Sitter’s Club,” based on the popular series of novels, and the animated spinoff series “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space,” plus new seasons of “Ashley Garcia,” the animated feature comedy “Animal Crackers” and “Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in July, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Advertising

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

July 1

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Airplane!

Ali

Anne Frank — Parallel Stories

The Art of War

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

A Bridge Too Far

Charlotte’s Web

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Cloud Atlas

David Foster: Off the Record

Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

Double Jeopardy

The F**k-It List

Fiddler on the Roof

The Firm

Frida

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Killing Hasselhoff

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Deadwind: Season 2 (Netflix Original) Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Mean Streets

Million Dollar Baby

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Paranormal Activity

Patriots Day

Poltergeist

Quest for Camelot

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Say I Do (Netflix Original)

Schindler’s List

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

Splice

Stand and Deliver

Stardust

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Swordfish

This Christmas

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green: Season 1

Total Recall (1990)

The Town

Trotro

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Film)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Documentary)

A Walk to Remember

Winchester

The Witches

July 2

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix Comedy Special)

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original)

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Family)

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On: Origins (Netflix Original)

Southern Survival (Netflix Original)

July 5

ONLY

July 6

A Kid from Coney Island

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8

The Long Dumb Road

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (Netflix Documentary)

Stateless (Netflix Original)

Was It Love? (Netflix Original)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club (Netflix Documentary)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix Original)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Netflix Family)

Hello Ninja: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) (Netflix Original)

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

The Twelve (Netflix Original)

July 14

The Business of Drugs (Netflix Documentary)

On est ensemble (We Are One) (Netflix Documentary)

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (Netflix Comedy Special)

Advertising

July 15

Dark Desire (Netflix Original)

Gli Infedeli (The Players) (Netflix Film)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix Original)

Sunny Bunnies: Seasons 1-2

July 16

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix Original)

MILF (Netflix Film)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) (Netflix Original)

Cursed (Netflix Original)

Funan

July 18

Gigantosaurus: Season 1

The Notebook

July 19

The Last Dance

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix Family)

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking (Netflix Comedy Special)

Street Food: Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

July 22

61

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia (Netflix Documentary)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix Documentary)

Norsemen: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Signs (Netflix Original)

Spotlight

July 23

The Larva Island Movie (Netflix Family)

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) (Netflix Original)

Animal Crackers (Netflix Film)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing (Netflix Family)

In the Dark: Season 2

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Ofrenda a la tormenta (Netflix Film)

July 26

Banana Split

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 10

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney (Netflix Documentary)

July 29

The Hater (Netflix Film)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

July 30

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy (Netflix Anime)

July 31

Get Even (Netflix Original)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (Netflix Family)

Seriously Single (Netflix Film)

The Speed Cubers (Netflix Documentary)

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet (Netflix Original)

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Netflix Original)

What’s going

Leaving July 4

Blue Valentine

July 5

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

The Iron Lady

July 8

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9

47 Meters Down

July 11

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III

The Adderall Diaries

Enemy

Ginger & Rosa

Locke

The Spectacular Now

Under the Skin

July 12

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15

Forks Over Knives

July 18

A Most Violent Year

Laggies

Life After Beth

Obvious Child

Room

Tusk

July 21

Bolt

Inglourious Basterds

July 25

Dark Places

Ex Machina

Mississippi Grind

July 26

Country Strong

July 28

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her

July 29

The Incredibles 2

July 31

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

The Edge of Seventeen

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

The Interview

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory