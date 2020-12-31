Netflix continues to expand its slate of original movies in January. Vanessa Kirby plays a woman dealing with grief and loss in “Pieces of a Woman“; Naomi Watts is a young mother who struggles after surviving a near-fatal accident in “Penguin Bloom“; and Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star as archeologists on the verge of a major find in the historical drama “The Dig.”

Also coming in January are the science-fiction thriller “Outside the Wire,” with Anthony Mackie; India-set drama “The White Tiger,” with Priyanka Chopra; and family-friendly drama “Finding ‘Ohana,” about Brooklyn-raised kids exploring their Hawaiian ancestry.

The live-action fantasy series “Fate: The Winx Saga” debuts in January, along with new seasons of “Cobra Kai,” the animated farce “Disenchantment” and the comedy “Bonding” and the final season of “The Magicians.”

The limited series “Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer” continues the Netflix run of the true-crime shows. It’s joined by nonfiction series “The History of Swear Words” and “Headspace Guide to Meditation” and the new documentary “Pretend It’s a City,” from Fran Lebowitz and Martin Scorsese.

Classic and cult movies include Scorsese’s “The Departed” and “Goodfellas“; “Enter the Dragon,” with Bruce Lee; “Bonnie and Clyde,” with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway; and “Cool Hand Luke” with Paul Newman.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in January, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Bonding: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

June & Kopi (Netflix Film)

Jan. 1

Cobra Kai: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Netflix Original)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (Netflix Documentary)

Monarca: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? (Netflix Film)

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)

The Netflix Afterparty (Netflix Original)

Jan. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Netflix Family)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words (Netflix Original)

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (Netflix Film)

Surviving Death (Netflix Documentary)

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix Film)

Jan. 8

Charming (Netflix Film)

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Lupin (Netflix Original)

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Netflix Family)

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix Documentary)

Stuck Apart (Azizler) (Netflix Film)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (Netflix Documentary)

The Intouchables (2011)

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 15

Bling Empire (Netflix Original)

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Disenchantment: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) (Netflix Film)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire (Netflix Film)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Jan. 18

Homefront (2013)

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) (Netflix Original)

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft (Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Busted!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix Original)

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 (Netflix Family)

The White Tiger (Netflix Film)

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go (Netflix Family)

Jan. 27

50M2 (Netflix Original)

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (Netflix Film)

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) (Netflix Film)

The Dig (Netflix Film)

Finding ‘Ohana (Netflix Film)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Netflix Documentary)

Jan. 31

Fatima (2020)

Leaving Jan. 1

Bloodsport (1988)

Jan. 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Jan. 4

Mara (2017)

Jan. 5

The Monster (2016)

Jan. 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 8

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Jan. 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Jan. 15

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Jan. 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Jan. 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Jan. 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 26

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Jan. 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Jan. 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)