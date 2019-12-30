In January, Netflix launches the original series “Dracula,” a new take on the horror classic from “Sherlock” creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis, and “Messiah,” a geopolitical thriller with a religious dimension starring Michelle Monaghan. Plus: the British crime drama “Girl/Haji,” about a Japanese detective in London, and “A Fall from Grace,” a new original feature from filmmaker Tyler Perry starring Phylicia Rashad and Mehcad Brooks.
January also brings new seasons of “Grace and Frankie,” with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina“; “Sex Education“; “Bojack Horseman“; and the final seasons of family drama “Anne with an E” and sitcom “The Ranch.”
Nonfiction shows include the natural-history series “Night on Earth,” from the producers of “Planet Earth” and “Life,” and “Sex, Explained,” narrated by Janelle Monáe.
There’s also a whole new slate of shows from overseas, including the supernatural thrillers “Ragnarok” from Norway and “Ares” from Netherlands, and science-fiction thriller “Omniscient” from Brazil.
Note that Netflix is losing the hit sitcom “Friends” in 2020.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in January, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
January 1
Ghost Stories (Netflix Film)
Good Girls: Season 2
Messiah (Netflix Original Series)
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix Documentary)
Spinning Out (Netflix Original Series)
The Circle (Netflix Original Series)
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Seasons 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
January 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix Documentary)
Thieves of the Wood (Netflix Original Series)
January 3
Anne with an E: The Final Season (Netflix Original Series)
All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Film)
January 4
Dracula (Netflix Original Series)
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix Family)
January 8
Cheer (Netflix Documentary)
January 10
AJ and the Queen (Netflix Original Series)
The Evil Dead
Giri / Haji (Netflix Original Series)
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
The Inbestigators: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Medical Police (Netflix Original Series)
Scissor Seven (Netflix Anime)
Until Dawn (Netflix Original Series)
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
January 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
January 13
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Family)
January 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Family)
The Master
January 15
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)
Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original Series)
January 16
NiNoKuni (Netflix Anime)
Steve Jobs
January 17
Ares (Netflix Original Series)
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original Series)
Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)
Vivir dos veces (Netflix Film)
Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original Series)
January 18
The Bling Ring
January 20
Family Reunion: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
January 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Original Series)
Word Party: Season 4 (Netflix Family)
January 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix Documentary)
Playing with Fire: Season 1
January 23
The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original Series)
October Faction (Netflix Original Series)
The Queen
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
January 24
A Sun (Netflix Film)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix Original Series)
The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix Original Series)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Original Series)
January 26
Vir Das: For India (Netflix Original Series)
January 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
January 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Special)
January 29
Frères Ennemis (Netflix Film)
Next In Fashion (Netflix Original Series)
Night on Earth (Netflix Documentary)
Omniscient (Netflix Original Series)
January 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix Original Series)
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger (Netflix Original Series)
January 31
37 Seconds (Netflix Film)
American Assassin
Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix Original Series)
Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
I Am a Killer: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Luna Nera (Netflix Original Series)
Ragnarok (Netflix Original Series)
To be announced
What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix Original Series)
What’s going
Leaving January 1
Friends Seasons 1-10
January 11
Becoming Jane
January 12
The Fighter
Maron: Season 1-4
January 15
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort
January 17
Short Term 12
January 31
Æon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur: Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something’s Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland
