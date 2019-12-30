In January, Netflix launches the original series “Dracula,” a new take on the horror classic from “Sherlock” creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gattis, and “Messiah,” a geopolitical thriller with a religious dimension starring Michelle Monaghan. Plus: the British crime drama “Girl/Haji,” about a Japanese detective in London, and “A Fall from Grace,” a new original feature from filmmaker Tyler Perry starring Phylicia Rashad and Mehcad Brooks.

January also brings new seasons of “Grace and Frankie,” with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina“; “Sex Education“; “Bojack Horseman“; and the final seasons of family drama “Anne with an E” and sitcom “The Ranch.”

Nonfiction shows include the natural-history series “Night on Earth,” from the producers of “Planet Earth” and “Life,” and “Sex, Explained,” narrated by Janelle Monáe.

There’s also a whole new slate of shows from overseas, including the supernatural thrillers “Ragnarok” from Norway and “Ares” from Netherlands, and science-fiction thriller “Omniscient” from Brazil.

Note that Netflix is losing the hit sitcom “Friends” in 2020.

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in January, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

January 1

Ghost Stories (Netflix Film)

Good Girls: Season 2

Messiah (Netflix Original Series)

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix Documentary)

Spinning Out (Netflix Original Series)

The Circle (Netflix Original Series)

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan’s Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya: Seasons 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

January 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series (Netflix Documentary)

Thieves of the Wood (Netflix Original Series)

January 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season (Netflix Original Series)

All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Film)

January 4

Dracula (Netflix Original Series)

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix Family)

January 8

Cheer (Netflix Documentary)

January 10

AJ and the Queen (Netflix Original Series)

The Evil Dead

Giri / Haji (Netflix Original Series)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

The Inbestigators: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Medical Police (Netflix Original Series)

Scissor Seven (Netflix Anime)

Until Dawn (Netflix Original Series)

Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

January 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

January 13

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Family)

January 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Family)

The Master

January 15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Film)

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix Original Series)

January 16

NiNoKuni (Netflix Anime)

Steve Jobs

January 17

Ares (Netflix Original Series)

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4 (Netflix Original Series)

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace (Netflix Film)

Vivir dos veces (Netflix Film)

Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original Series)

January 18

The Bling Ring

January 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

January 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Original Series)

Word Party: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

January 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix Documentary)

Playing with Fire: Season 1

January 23

The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original Series)

October Faction (Netflix Original Series)

The Queen

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

January 24

A Sun (Netflix Film)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 (Netflix Original Series)

The Ranch: The Final Season (Netflix Original Series)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Original Series)

January 26

Vir Das: For India (Netflix Original Series)

January 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

January 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Special)

January 29

Frères Ennemis (Netflix Film)

Next In Fashion (Netflix Original Series)

Night on Earth (Netflix Documentary)

Omniscient (Netflix Original Series)

January 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix Original Series)

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger (Netflix Original Series)

January 31

37 Seconds (Netflix Film)

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B) (Netflix Original Series)

Diablero: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

I Am a Killer: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Luna Nera (Netflix Original Series)

Ragnarok (Netflix Original Series)

To be announced

What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix Original Series)

What’s going

Leaving January 1

Friends Seasons 1-10

January 11

Becoming Jane

January 12

The Fighter

Maron: Season 1-4

January 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

January 17

Short Term 12

January 31

Æon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur: Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something’s Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland