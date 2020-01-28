“Locke & Key,” a supernatural drama based on the graphic novel by Joe Hill and developed for Netflix by “Lost” showrunner Carlton Cuse, is the big Netflix debut for February, but it’s not the only one by far, or even the most exciting. Anthony Mackie takes over the lead in the hit science-fiction thriller “Altered Carbon” and the German murder-mystery series “Babylon Berlin,” set during the end of the Weimar era against the rise of the Nazis, returns for its long-awaited third season.
Netflix original movies debuting in February include Polish Cold War drama “The Coldest Game,” with Bill Pullman; the animated comedy “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” from Aardman; romantic drama “All the Bright Places,” with Elle Fanning; “Horse Girl,” with Alison Brie; and documentary “The Pharmacist.” Plus: indie drama “Good Time,” with Robert Pattinson.
Other Netflix Original series debuting in February include spy drama “Queen Sono“; coming-of-age superhero drama “I Am Not Okay with This“; Latinx comedy “Gentefied“; Japanese drama “Followers“; and supernatural thriller “Spectros,” from Brazil. There’s also a new season of “Narcos: Mexico” and the final season of Spanish drama “Cable Girls.”
For kids, there’s the teen and tween comedy “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” and the animated adventure “Glitch Techs” for young audiences.
Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in February, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.
Dates are subject to change without notice.
Coming up
February 1
Back to the Future Part III
A Bad Moms Christmas
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
A Little Princess
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
February 3
Sordo (Netflix Film)
Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
February 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original Special)
February 5
Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
February 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)
February 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Horse Girl (Netflix Film)
Locke & Key (Netflix Original Series)
My Holo Love (Netflix Original Series)
Who Killed Malcolm X?
February 8
The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)
February 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)
Polaroid
February 11
Good Time
CAMINO A ROMA (Netflix Documentary)
Q Ball
February 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)
February 13
Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)
Love is Blind (Netflix Original Series)
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
February 14
Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original Series)
Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)
February 15
Starship Troopers
February 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)
February 19
Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original Series)
February 20
Spectros (Netflix Original Series)
February 21
A Haunted House
Babies (Netflix Documentary)
Gentefied (Netflix Original Series)
Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)
Puerta 7 (Netflix Original Series)
System Crasher (Netflix Film)
February 22
Girl On The Third Floor
February 23
Full Count
February 25
Every Time I Die
February 26
I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original Series)
February 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers (Netflix Original Series)
February 28
All The Bright Places (Netflix Film)
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)
Queen Sono (Netflix Original Series)
Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original Series)
Unstoppable (Netflix Original Series)
February 29
Jerry Maguire
February TBA
Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (Netflix Original Special)
Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix Original Series)
What’s going
Leaving February 11
Clouds of Sils Maria
February 14
District 9
February 15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
February 18
The 2000s: Season 1
February 19
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
February 20
Lincoln
February 21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
February 26
Our Idiot Brother
February 27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
February 28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
February 29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.