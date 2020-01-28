“Locke & Key,” a supernatural drama based on the graphic novel by Joe Hill and developed for Netflix by “Lost” showrunner Carlton Cuse, is the big Netflix debut for February, but it’s not the only one by far, or even the most exciting. Anthony Mackie takes over the lead in the hit science-fiction thriller “Altered Carbon” and the German murder-mystery series “Babylon Berlin,” set during the end of the Weimar era against the rise of the Nazis, returns for its long-awaited third season.

Netflix original movies debuting in February include Polish Cold War drama “The Coldest Game,” with Bill Pullman; the animated comedy “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” from Aardman; romantic drama “All the Bright Places,” with Elle Fanning; “Horse Girl,” with Alison Brie; and documentary “The Pharmacist.” Plus: indie drama “Good Time,” with Robert Pattinson.

Other Netflix Original series debuting in February include spy drama “Queen Sono“; coming-of-age superhero drama “I Am Not Okay with This“; Latinx comedy “Gentefied“; Japanese drama “Followers“; and supernatural thriller “Spectros,” from Brazil. There’s also a new season of “Narcos: Mexico” and the final season of Spanish drama “Cable Girls.”

For kids, there’s the teen and tween comedy “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia” and the animated adventure “Glitch Techs” for young audiences.

Coming up

February 1

Back to the Future Part III

A Bad Moms Christmas

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

A Little Princess

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

February 3

Sordo (Netflix Film)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

February 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original Special)

February 5

Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

February 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)

February 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Horse Girl (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original Series)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original Series)

Who Killed Malcolm X?

February 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)

February 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)

Polaroid

February 11

Good Time

CAMINO A ROMA (Netflix Documentary)

Q Ball

February 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

February 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)

Love is Blind (Netflix Original Series)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

February 14

Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original Series)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

February 15

Starship Troopers

February 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)

February 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original Series)

February 20

Spectros (Netflix Original Series)

February 21

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied (Netflix Original Series)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original Series)

System Crasher (Netflix Film)

February 22

Girl On The Third Floor

February 23

Full Count

February 25

Every Time I Die

February 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original Series)

February 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original Series)

February 28

All The Bright Places (Netflix Film)

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original Series)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original Series)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original Series)

February 29

Jerry Maguire

February TBA

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies (Netflix Original Special)

Taj Mahal 1989 (Netflix Original Series)

What’s going

Leaving February 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

February 14

District 9

February 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

February 18

The 2000s: Season 1

February 19

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

February 20

Lincoln

February 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

February 26

Our Idiot Brother

February 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

February 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

February 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air