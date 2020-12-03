Netflix makes its play for Oscar gold when it releases two highly anticipated original features in December. Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” adapted from the play by August Wilson, and David Fincher directs Gary Oldman in “Mank,” his black-and-white tribute to old Hollywood.

Also new in December: Ryan Murphy directs Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Kerry Washington and James Corden in the musical “The Prom” and George Clooney directs and stars in the post-apocalyptic thriller “The Midnight Sky.”

International features include the French drama “DNA,” with Fanny Ardant, Louis Garrel and actor/director Maiwenn; Italian comedy “Rose Island“; and the Japanese science-fiction thriller “Alice in Borderland.”

New series include the biographical drama “Selena: The Series“; the American take on the British historical drama “Bridgerton,” from producer Shonda Rhimes; “Tiny Pretty Things,” set in the cutthroat world of elite ballet; and documentary series “The Surgeon’s Cut.” Also arriving is the fourth and final season of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and new seasons of “Mr. Iglesias,” “Big Mouth,” “Home for Christmas” and “Song Exploder.”

Here’s the list of what’s arriving on Netflix in December, and what’s leaving. Note that these are just highlights; Stream On Demand will be keeping an eye out for other notable films and TV shows that arrive through the month.

Dates are subject to change without notice.

Coming up

December 1

🎁 Angela’s Christmas Wish (Netflix Film)

🎁 The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Netflix Original)

Natalie Palamides: Nate — A One Man Show (Netflix Comedy Special)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Advertising

December 2

Alien Worlds (Netflix Documentary)

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Netflix Comedy Special)

Fierce (Netflix Film)

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Netflix Comedy Special)

December 3

Break (Netflix Film)

🎁 Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (Netflix Family)

🎁 Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) (Netflix Film)

December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Netflix Original)

Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Bombay Rose (Netflix Film)

🎁 Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (Netflix Family)

🎁 Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) (Netflix Film)

🎁 The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting (Netflix Film)

Mank (Netflix Film)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Selena: The Series (Netflix Original)

December 5

Detention (Netflix Original)

🎁 Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (Netflix Family)

December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo — É Tudo Para Ontem (Netflix Documentary)

Lovestruck in the City (Netflix Original)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (Netflix Family)

🎁 Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (Netflix Family)

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

🎁 Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (Netflix Family)

🎁 The Big Show Show: Christmas (Netflix Family)

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) (Netflix Film)

The Surgeon’s Cut (Netflix Documentary)

Advertising

December 10

Alice in Borderland (Netflix Original)

December 11

🎁 A Trash Truck Christmas (Netflix Family)

Canvas (Netflix Film)

Giving Voice (Netflix Documentary)

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) (Netflix Original)

The Prom (Netflix Film)

December 14

🎁 A California Christmas (Netflix Film)

Hilda: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix Original)

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 (Netflix Original)

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio (Netflix Documentary)

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America (Netflix Documentary)

🎁 How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Netflix Original)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper (Netflix Documentary)

Run On (Netflix Original)

Vir Das: Outside In — The Lockdown Special (Netflix Original)

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

🎁 Home for Christmas: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix Film)

Sweet Home (Netflix Original)

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck (Netflix Comedy Special)

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs (Netflix Family)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Advertising

December 23

The Midnight Sky (Netflix Film)

Your Name Engraved Herein (Netflix Film)

December 25

Bridgerton (Netflix Original)

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) (Netflix Film)

DNA (Netflix Film)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara (Netflix Family)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone (Netflix Family)

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

Cops and Robbers (Netflix Film)

Rango (2011)

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix Original)

Equinox (Netflix Original)

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime

December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (Netflix Comedy Special)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 (Netflix Original)

Leaving Netflix in December

Leaving December 1

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

December 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

December 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

December 6

The Secret (2006)

December 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

December 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

December 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

December 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

December 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

December 22

The Little Hours (2017)

December 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

December 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

December 27

Fifty (2015)

December 28

Lawless (2012)

December 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

December 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

December 31

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)